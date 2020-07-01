More and more, athletes all over the country are standing up and letting their voices be heard.
The problem, though, is this: how many of them – how many of any of us – are really listening?
The deep racial and political divide gripping the United States has ignited a wave of new voices to rise up from the world of sports. They’re speaking up on issues ranging from what constitutes free speech to the historical implications of Confederate symbols. They’re calling for police reform, or gender pay equity, or asking people to put on a mask to quell the spread of COVID-19. In increasingly greater numbers, they’re joining the conversation.
Unfortunately, a lot of the time the conversation resembles a shouting match. Until we as people can put our anger aside and engage in a reasonable, respectful exchange of ideas, until we can learn to use our inside voices rather than screaming across the aisle, until we can resist the temptation to fan the flames on social media, until we can truly agree to disagree, America is never going to progress. It’s never going to heal.
Some of you are trying, but your voices of reason are being drowned out by the angry, I-want-it-my-way extremists on one side or the other.
Last week Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule mentioned that he would consider kneeling for the National Anthem this fall. Almost immediately a chorus of scorn rang out from many Baylor fans, where of course Rhule formerly coached. An amalgam of some of the responses: “Good riddance. Glad he is gone. If he kneels, he’s a jerk. Disrespectful to our country. Bring on the (Dave) Aranda Era.”
Such reactions are incredibly short-sighted. For one, they ignore Rhule’s admirable work in restoring pride to the Baylor football program. Moreover, they illustrate that four years later, plenty of people are STILL missing the point of Colin Kaepernick’s original silent, peaceful protest.
The flag and the National Anthem stir up deep feelings of patriotism in many of us. Some of us stand, some salute, placing our hands over our hearts. Some sing along. But why should every response be the same? Why must everyone stand? How does someone else kneeling affect you? Because they THINK differently than you? News flash – perhaps they live in a different America than you.
As a middle-aged white man, when I get pulled over by the police, my immediate thought is, “Dangit, I really don’t want a speeding ticket.” I have Black friends, meanwhile, who say that their first reaction is to think, “I really hope I don’t die today.”
When one friend, a regular player in our pickup basketball game, told me that, I literally shuddered. To look in his eyes and see his pain, to truly hear his perspective, helped me expand my own.
Did any of the angry commenters about Rhule actually read the story? In it, Rhule talked about how he planned to confer with his players before making a decision on whether to kneel. He wants to let his players know he has their back. He wants to listen.
If only more would follow his lead.
I feel like more than ever before in my lifetime, people are distancing themselves from differing opinions. They’re huddling together in like-minded hordes, shunning and mocking any dissenters. Cancel culture is a real thing in 2020. So is confirmation bias. So many people stick their heads in the sand and ignore news that doesn’t fit into their own puzzle-piece-shaped worldview.
A couple of Facebook friends shared a meme this week showing a lone teenaged girl soccer player standing, presumably during the National Anthem, while the rest of the team’s players knelt. The caption of the photo held the player up as a symbol of courage, standing up for her convictions in the face of opposition. Undoubtedly, that’s an idea that resonates deeply with me. But do you know what I see in that photo? I see courage and respect shown by ALL of the players, those kneeling and the one standing. I don’t see sheep. I see a collection of young white girls who had the bravery and wisdom to say, “Racism and police brutality in this country have gone on long enough.” Isn’t that an idea we can all agree upon?
A misguided perception exists that the kneeling protest is somehow anti-police (in addition to being anti-America). Again, this shows that one side isn’t really listening to the other. There is a vast difference between being anti-police brutality and anti-police. Personally, some of my very good friends are in law enforcement. They have an incredibly challenging job, especially in 2020, and their perspective warrants our attention as well. They have a place in this conversation.
But I also think it would go a long way if more officers would stand up and condemn the actions of rogue cops like Derek Chauvin as disgusting, instead of taking a circle-the-wagons approach.
Everyone needs to listen. Not this side, not that side. Everyone. You, me, all of us. That includes these new social activists sprouting up all over the sports world. Across the college football world, players have started making demands rather than making suggestions. We’re not going to progress that way, either.
Case in point: The other day a Kansas State student tweeted a joke mocking George Floyd, the Black man who died when Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes. In response, K-State players have called for the student, Jaden McNeil, to be expelled. They’ve also said that they will boycott any team activities until that happens. “We are demanding that Kansas State University put a policy in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or a group of students,” the players said in a letter they posted.
This seems like a harsh line to draw in the sand. Why stage a boycott over the views of one knucklehead on campus who has nothing to do with the football program? It also could create all kinds of problems for future Kansas State students, for we know what may be offensive to one person could be completely innocuous to another. And that’s not to excuse explicitly racist behavior or speech. But where does the line fall? And who’s the judge?
I applaud the scores of athletes who are standing up to try to fuel positive social change in our country. But I also think that initiating a conversation goes a lot further than staging a walkout. Today’s athletes would be wise to heed the words of the late tennis champion and activist Arthur Ashe, who said, “True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost.”
Successful communication always follows the same pattern: One person talks, the other listens. Then they trade places. When everyone talks at once, the message gets lost in the noise.
For those of us who sometimes enjoy hearing the sound of our own voice in a conversation – I’m guilty of that – listening can be hard. But the sacrifice is worth it. It advances the conversation rather than hinders it.
That would be my message to the growing population of athlete activists, and to those of us who might hear their message: Be active listeners, too. Because, in the end, it’s not (just) about you.
