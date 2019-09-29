I’ve never been cliff diving, but I feel like I’m standing on the edge of one, poised to jump.
I suspect that leaping headlong into a body of water from upwards of 50 feet both terrifies and exhilarates. As a fan of the Houston Astros, I think that’s exactly where I’m standing – on the brink of dread and elation.
The Astros find themselves at the precipice of a dynasty. But they’ll only get there if they close out this amazing season with another World Series title.
And that’s hardly guaranteed.
One can make a convincing case that the 2019 Astros rank as the best team in franchise history. Entering Sunday’s action, the Astros had won 106 games, their best win total ever and tops in all of baseball. That makes three years in a row that they’ve won 100 or more. That’s a striking difference from the early part of the decade, when Houston suffered through three straight 100-loss seasons from 2011-13.
As before-and-after photos go, that’s like Tom Hanks when he was stranded on the island in Cast Away, compared to when he returned home, clean-shaven and sweater-vested.
The Astros can mash. Rookie Yordan Alvarez, a 6-foot-5 Cuban cigar, has smoked the ball ever since he made his MLB debut in June. He walloped a two-run home run in his first game, and hasn’t slowed down since, hitting .317 with 27 home runs and a 1.078 OPS in just over 300 at-bats.
Michael Brantley (.311, 89 RBIs) claims the honor of the most underrated signing of last offseason. George Springer played fewer than 125 games this year, and still approached 40 home runs. (That’s a lot of Springer Dingers.) Yuli Gurriel (.298, 30 homers, 102 RBIs) just turned in his best all-around season. Carlos Correa has missed significant time due to an ailing back, but is expected to be ready for the postseason. Jose Altuve hasn’t had a vintage Altuve season, yet still has hit .298 with 31 home runs. And do you really want a doubt a guy who carries a bat as big as he is?
And then there’s Alex Bregman, the cocky-yet-lovable infielder who owns the best shot at winning AL MVP of anyone east of Mike Trout. Bregman not only stands out as the Astros’ top run producer, but his ability to ably glide between third base and shortstop, depending on Correa’s health, can’t be overestimated.
Did I mention these ‘Stros can pitch a little, too?
Jeff Luhnow pulled off the sweetest deal of the season when he acquired Zack Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline. Everyone else in baseball had to view that as a tax break for the wealthy – aka the proverbial rich getting richer.
A six-time all-star, Greinke gave the Astros a stacked deck of aces. If you’re able to trot out Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Greinke as your top three pitchers in a playoff series, that’s a pretty good start. That’s also a massive understatement.
These guys bring the heat, and then befuddle batters with pitches that could win “Dancing With the Stars.” Combined, Verlander, Cole and Greinke are 48-12 in an Astro uniform this season, with a collective 2.61 ERA and 668 strikeouts in 493 innings.
This isn’t even “Spahn and Sain, and pray for rain.” Minute Maid packed an umbrella, you know. It’s more like “JV and Cole and, holy hell, there’s another one.”
It doesn’t end there. Wade Miley (14-6, 3.98 ERA) has turned in a solid season overall as the fourth starter, despite struggling in September. Brad Peacock is versatile enough to work out of the bullpen or give you a spot start with equal comfort level.
Even in the air-conditioned bliss of Minute Maid Park, the Astros’ bullpen has suffered some meltdowns this year. It happens. Statistically, Houston’s pen nevertheless rivals the best in the AL, led by closer Roberto Osuna, the youngest pitcher in baseball history to reach 150 career saves. Joe Smith, Will Harris, Ryan Pressly and Hector Rondon are capable of locking down big outs in October, too.
It’s a sterling collection of talent unmatched by any franchise in baseball. Consider this fact so nutty, yet real, it should be sponsored by Planter’s: Houston could legitimately run away with the AL awards for Cy Young (Verlander or Cole), MVP (Bregman), Rookie of the Year (Alvarez) and Manager of the Year (A.J. Hinch).
It all adds up to a golden opportunity in this golden age of Astros baseball. But in the end, that’s all it is. An opportunity. A chance. A seat at the table.
What a table it is. Besides the Astros, three other teams – the Yankees, Twins and Dodgers – all reached triple-digits in wins this season. Only seven previous seasons in MLB history have produced three 100-win teams. Guess how many times four teams have done it? Yep, this would be the first.
Clearly, the Astros are great. So are a bunch of these other guys. It promises to be another heart-palpitating, gut-twisting, nerve-fraying autumn of frenzy, similar to what Houston faced in 2017. Remember, the Astros needed seven games to survive both the Yankees in the ALCS and the Dodgers in the World Series that season. Speaking for a lot of Astros fans, I’m not sure my ol’ ticker can take another pressure-packed run like that one.
As October progresses, the baseball fan’s method of counting reverses. You start backtracking – “OK, there are only five outs to go … four outs to go … three outs to go.”
Come to think of it, I bet it’s the same for cliff divers. When they’re hanging out on the edge of that overhang (much like the Astros standing on the cusp of a potential dynasty), about to thrust themselves airborne, they count down, “Three … two … one … jump!”
It could end in disaster. It could end in euphoria.
I guess the best thing to do is just go for it, and try to enjoy the ride.
