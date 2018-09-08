SAN ANTONIO – Charlie Brewer is too competitive and driven to relinquish his starting quarterback role without a fight.
After graduate transfer Jalan McClendon’s superb season-opening debut, Brewer came back with the hot hand against UTSA as he threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns to lead Baylor to a 37-20 win before 42,071 fans Saturday night at the Alamodome.
The Bears needed everything Brewer had to offer as the Roadrunners (0-2) kept responding whenever it appeared Baylor might pull away.
“Charlie did a great job of getting us moving,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “We really needed his feet tonight because we didn’t get what we needed in the pocket. Our quarterbacks were under a little too much duress tonight.”
With last weekend’s 55-27 win over Abilene Christian, the Bears are off to a 2-0 start and avenged their 17-10 loss to UTSA last season at McLane Stadium.
“I wouldn’t call it getting revenge, but we did come in here hungry,” said Baylor receiver Denzel Mims. “We just wanted to show what we can do. We knew we’d have a fight against UTSA because they’re a good team, and we can’t take plays off.”
Brewer and McClendon alternated every two series in the first half. But after McClendon’s fumble with 38 seconds left in the second quarter led to a UTSA touchdown that cut Baylor’s lead to 20-13, Brewer played the entire second half. Rhule didn’t blame the fumble on McClendon, but instead of a breakdown in the offensive line.
“We had Denzel Mims open on that play,” Rhule said. “That play was on me because we were trying to go for the jugular. But I told the guys at halftime, ‘Who are we going to be? So let’s keep playing.’ Now we had to go battle.”
Brewer finished the night hitting 23 of 34 passes with no interceptions, and would have put up more impressive numbers if not for several dropped passes. He created a lot of plays on his own by buying more time with his feet.
“I was able to get out of the pocket a few times,” Brewer said. “It’s good to win but it’s not always pretty.”
Brewer showed his receiving skills by making a 36-yard catch on an option pass from receiver Jared Atkinson on a reverse. Jalen Hurd finished with eight catches for 136 yards while Mims made eight catches for 133 yards, and they both scored a touchdown.
The Bears were sometimes their own worst enemy as they continued to have problems returning kicks and committed a pair of personal fouls that cost them a scoring opportunity on the opening drive of the third quarter.
“We’re not going to win many games if we get that many unsportsmanlikes,” Rhule said. “I told our guys I like to see us play hard and to the whistle. But I can’t live with demeaning anybody. We wanted to show we respect UTSA because they’re a tough football team.”
After allowing 466 yards against Abilene Christian, Baylor’s defense played with more aggressiveness and intensity as it limited UTSA to 255 yards total offense. Cornerback Derrek Thomas had a first-quarter interception and Ira Lewis came through with a big fourth quarter sack.
The Bears finished with four sacks after producing just one against Abilene Christian.
“We came in tonight knowing we needed to get a better pass rush,” said Baylor defensive lineman James Lynch, who had a sack and 2½ tackles for loss. “We knew we had to get after it to help out our defensive backs.”
After guiding Baylor to a 20-13 halftime lead, Brewer came out on fire in the second half as he hit Hurd for 38 and 19 yards before finding Mims for 9 to UTSA’s 21.
But Baylor offensive tackle Patrick Lawrence was called for a personal foul, pushing the Bears back to their own 36.
Facing third-and-19 at the 45, Brewer rolled left and hit Hurd for 18 yards. But Hurd was called for unsportsmanlike conduct when he appeared to yell at UTSA’s Darryl Godfrey on the sideline, and the Bears were forced to punt.
Brewer didn’t let that setback bother him as he promptly led the Bears on a 58-yard touchdown drive following a UTSA punt.
Under heavy pressure by UTSA’s pass rush, Brewer rolled left and hit Hurd for a 7-yard touchdown to extend Baylor’s lead to 27-13 with 3:42 left in the third quarter.
The Roadrunners answered with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Cordale Grundy’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Blaze Moorhead that cut Baylor’s lead to 27-20 with 13:07 remaining in the game.
Once again, Brewer gave the Bears what they needed as he guided them on a 44-yard drive that ended with Connor Martin’s third field goal of the night, a 38-yarder with 9:29 remaining.
With Brewer hitting Chris Platt for 29 yards, the Bears drove 78 yards and sealed the win when JaMycal Hasty ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 1:29 remaining.
The defense gave the Bears the early momentum as Lynch nailed Grundy for a 9-yard loss back to the 16 on the Roadrunners’ first play.
The Roadrunners were forced to punt and Baylor got tremendous field position at the 50.
Brewer quickly went to work as he found Hurd for 22 yards on the left side and then spotted Christoph Henle for 12 yards to the 16. After Brewer went to Platt for 9 yards, the Bears got a break on third down at the 7 when UTSA defensive back Teddrick McGhee was called for pass interference.
The penalty gave the Bears a first down at the 2, and Brewer hit a wide open Hasty for a 3-yard touchdown for the game’s first score with 8:48 left in the opening quarter.
Baylor’s defense came through again when Thomas intercepted Grundy’s pass to set up the Bears at the UTSA 32.
UTSA’s Jaylon Haynes sacked Brewer on first down and the Bears couldn’t get a first down. But Martin drilled a 47-yard field goal to give Baylor a quick 10-0 lead.
On its third possession, UTSA’s offense began rolling as B.J. Daniels busted loose for 38 yards to Baylor’s 30 to set up Jared Sackett’s 47-yard field goal to cut Baylor’s lead to 10-3 with 5:07 left in the first quarter.
When McClendon came in on the next two drives, the Baylor offense was forced into a pair of punts.
UTSA’s Jalen Rhodes broke away for 27 yards to the 33 to set up Sackett’s 46-yard field goal to cut Baylor’s lead to 10-6 with 8:12 left in the second quarter.
Baylor continued to have issues on kick returns as Tyquan Thornton dropped Sackett’s kick at the 3.
But with Brewer back in the game, Baylor’s offense began moving again as he scrambled for 13 yards before John Lovett ran for 13. Brewer then hit Mims for 47 yards but a holding call downfield against Platt put the Bears at the UTSA 36.
Brewer was unfazed as he hit a leaping Mims for a 22-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 17-6 lead with 4:03 remaining in the first half. Baylor’s drive covered 97 yards on seven plays.
The Bears surprised UTSA with an onside kick and regained possession at their own 49.
Baylor unveiled some trickery as Atkinson took the ball on a reverse and threw to Brewer for 36 yards to the 15. The option play set up Martin’s 32-yard field goal to push Baylor’s lead to 20-6 with 1:56 left in the first half.
It appeared Baylor would go into halftime with a comfortable lead but Lorenzo Dantzler stripped the ball from McClendon on a pass rush and King Newton recovered at Baylor’s 35.
Grundy hit Greg Campbell for 22 yards and Tykee Ogle-Kellogg for 11 to set up Daniels’ 2-yard touchdown run to cut Baylor’s lead to 20-13 with nine seconds left in the first half.