The Texas Longhorns gained a lot of attention when first-year coach Tom Herman started getting the football program back on track with a Texas Bowl appearance last season.
But the Longhorns’ rise on the gridiron wasn’t the biggest reason they ran away with the Tribune-Herald’s Big 12 All-Sports championship.
The Longhorns women’s teams delivered a fantastic year as Texas won the league’s All-Sports championship for the 15th time in the last 18 years.
Oklahoma State finished second, Oklahoma third and Baylor fourth for the second straight year. Texas Tech jumped from seventh to fifth after the baseball team reached the College World Series for the third time in five years and the men’s basketball team enjoyed a breakthrough year by making the Elite Eight.
The Texas women won Big 12 tennis, golf, volleyball, rowing, and swimming and diving championships. Second place finishes in basketball and outdoor track also helped the cause.
Led by Big 12 player of the year Bianca Turati, the tennis team won both the regular season title and the conference tournament. Texas’ season ended in the Sweet 16 with a loss to Texas Tech.
Sophia Schubert helped the golf team complete its best season since 2004 with a 12th-place finish in the national tournament in Stillwater.
The Texas women took sixth in the NCAA swimming and diving championships while the rowing team took third in the rowing championships in Sarasota, Fla.
The Longhorns volleyball team reached the Elite Eight before losing to Stanford while the women’s basketball and soccer teams both made the Sweet 16.
Led by Big 12 player of the Kody Clemens, the Texas baseball team won the Big 12 title and made its NCAA record 36th College World Series appearance. The Texas men’s swimming and diving team won its fourth straight national title.
Oklahoma State enjoyed a strong season across the board highlighted by the men’s golf national championship. The Cowboys took advantage of their home course in Stillwater to beat Alabama on the final day.
On the women’s side, the soccer team shocked a lot of observers by winning the Big 12 title over perennial powerhouse West Virginia. The Cowgirls basketball team also delivered a strong season by tying for third with Oklahoma in the Big 12 behind Baylor and Texas.
The Oklahoma Sooners’ sports year was highlighted by a fabulous season under first-year head coach Lincoln Riley who took over for the legendary Bob Stoops and led the football team to the Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Coming off two straight NCAA softball championships, the Sooners delivered another great year by reaching the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series.
With the football team going 1-11 in Matt Rhule’s debut season, Baylor’s men’s athletics finished seventh in the Big 12 rankings.
But the women’s programs were strong as usual as they came in second behind Texas.
The Baylor women’s basketball team won its ninth straight Big 12 title before bowing out in the Sweet 16. The soccer team rolled to its best NCAA tournament showing in school history by making the Elite Eight.
With All-American Katie Staiger leading the way, the Baylor volleyball team finished second behind Texas in the Big 12 race. The Baylor women’s indoor track squad ran away with the league title.
Highlighting Kansas’ athletic year was the performance of Bill Self’s basketball team which won its 14th straight Big 12 title and reached the Final Four.