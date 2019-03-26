Robert Griffin III’s former agent is suing the quarterback for more than $650,000 of what the agent claims is unpaid compensation, according to reports from multiple media outlets.
The agent, Ben Dogra, filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District of Missouri last week. Dogra alleges that Griffin has not paid the 15 percent share of the quarterback's marketing and endorsement earnings.
According to court documents, Dogra said that he invoiced Griffin for nearly $390,000 in 2014 but was paid nearly $13,000. Dogra billed Griffin for nearly $260,000 in 2015, receiving just over $36,000. In 2016, Dogra invoiced Griffin for almost $59,000 but received no payments, according to court documents.
The lawsuit contends that Griffin fired Dogra in 2018 without settling up his debt. The lawsuit seeks repayment of the debt, plus interest and damages.
Griffin, 29, spent last year as a backup quarterback with the Baltimore Ravens, and he re-signed with the Ravens earlier this month on a two-year deal worth $4.5 million.
Griffin set all manner of school records at Baylor on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy in 2011. He did not publicly respond to the lawsuit other than a Tuesday tweet that read, “Be careful who you trust.”