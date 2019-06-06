The Texas Rangers will hold their sixth annual Baylor University Night on June 21 when they host the Chicago White Sox in Arlington.
The Rangers will offer discounted tickets to Baylor fans, students and alumni. Fans who purchase their tickets online through www.texasrangers.com/udays will receive a special Baylor-themed Rangers cap as well.
The Rangers have already held “University Day” promotions for fans of TCU and Oklahoma State this season, and will hold their Oklahoma Night on Friday against Oakland. Other schools to be included are Texas Tech (June 19, vs. Cleveland), Texas (June 22, vs. White Sox), and UT-Arlington (Sept. 12, vs. Tampa Bay).