Former Baylor sports information director Maxey Parrish has been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Hall of Fame.
After receiving his journalism degree from Baylor in 1978, Parrish spent two years as an assistant SID at SMU and served a brief stint as SID at Centenary before returning to Baylor in 1980.
Parrish worked in the Baylor SID office from 1980-1997, first as assistant SID before becoming the head SID. He then left that post to become executive director of BaylorSportsNet.com, the athletic department's then-website, serving in that role from 1997-2000.
Parrish held the 1998-99 CoSIDA presidency. He is currently a professor of journalism, public relations and new media at Baylor where he received the outstanding teacher award in 2005.