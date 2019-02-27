After a double-digit loss to Texas three weeks ago in Austin, the last thing Baylor wanted was a repeat performance of that dismal showing.
For much of Wednesday night, it looked like déjà vu as the Longhorns built a 19-point second-half lead. But out of nowhere, the Bears delivered a stunning rally that rattled the Ferrell Center and sent the game into overtime.
The Bears finished off their remarkable comeback when Mario Kegler nailed a pair of free throws with 3.2 seconds left in overtime for a scintillating 84-83 win over the Longhorns before an exhausted crowd of 5,796.
The Baylor players still seemed dazed during postgame interviews. But they were thrilled by the huge win that will go a long way toward securing an NCAA tournament berth.
“I knew we were down,” Kegler said. “I don’t know what we were down. I couldn’t do the math at the time. But I knew we had to fight to come back.”
Kegler’s free throws capped a career-high 24-point performance that left the Bears (19-9, 10-5) a game behind Texas Tech and Kansas State, the Big 12 leaders at 11-4. With three Big 12 regular season games remaining, Baylor is tied with Kansas, also 10-5, for third in the league.
Trailing 83-82, Baylor got a break when Texas forward Jaxson Hayes was called for traveling with 7.5 seconds remaining. Kegler asked for the ball and got it when Jase Febres fouled him as he was driving to the basket with 3.2 seconds remaining.
“Mario wanted the ball,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “And as a coach, you always want players to want the ball. Mario was feeling it all night. He’s getting in a good rhythm and a good routine.”
He calmly drained both free throws. Baylor sealed the game when Febres missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Though Febres hit seven of 14 treys and finished with 23 points, he didn’t get a good look on the final shot as the Longhorns dropped to 15-13 overall and 7-8 in the Big 12.
The Baylor players swarmed on to the court and many of the fans stuck around to celebrate the win with them.
“It was tough in the first half, but we came into the locker room and said no matter what we’re going to stay together and play with joy,” said Baylor guard Jared Butler. “I didn’t realize it was that bad, 19. But I kept a faith and kept encouraging, trying to make some plays and not try to win it all at one time. That’s what we did with these guys, everyone on the team stepped up. It was a fun game.”
While Kegler keyed Baylor’s win, he had a lot of help as Devonte Bandoo collected 18 points, Butler 15 and Mark Vital 13. The Bears dominated the boards 42-29 as Freddie Gillespie amassed 11 boards and Vital eight.
With Kegler and Bandoo nailing four 3-pointers apiece, the Bears hit 12 of 24 treys. They needed to get hot from 3-point range because Texas hit 15 of 27 treys.
“We have so many players that can step up,” Bandoo said. “It might be J.B.’s (Jared Butler’s) night, it might be Mario’s night, it might be my night. It can be Freddie’s. We have so many players who can step up and that’s what makes us so talented.”
In overtime, the Longhorns opened up an 81-75 lead when Febres and Kamaka Hepa hit 3-pointers. The Bears cut the lead to 81-80 when Butler drained a 3-pointer and Gillespie took a pass from Bandoo for a slam with 46 seconds remaining.
Febres buried an outside shot with 21.8 seconds remaining to give Texas an 83-80 lead before Vital rebounded and scored to cut the lead to 83-82 with 9.7 seconds left.
The Longhorns played without suspended guard Kerwin Roach, who burned the Bears for 21 points in an 84-72 win on Feb. 6. Starting forward Dylan Osetkowski also missed the game with the flu.
Even when the Bears were trailing 55-36 in the second half, Drew was upbeat around his players when he gathered them for a huddle.
“We’re down by 19 and he comes into the huddle and just starts to laugh and telling us we’re good and we’re going to win this game,” Kegler said. “Everybody stays together. It’s just a joy he has that’s unbelievable. I’ve never seen a guy like him.”
Trailing 62-45 with 9:47 remaining, the Bears went on a 14-0 run as Bandoo and Kegler drained two 3-pointers apiece to cut Texas’ lead to 62-59.
Bandoo came back with another trey. After Kegler blocked Febres’ 3-point attempt, Bandoo tied the game at 64-64 with a pair of free throws with 2:52 remaining.
After Hepa hit a trey for the Longhorns, Bandoo tied the game with another 3-pointer with two minutes remaining. Matt Coleman hit a free throw for the Longhorns but Butler answered with a driving shot to give the Bears a 69-68 lead with 1:05 remaining.
Febres gave the Longhorns a 71-69 edge with a 3-pointer with 43 seconds to play before Butler tied the game by nailing an outside shot with 27 seconds remaining. The game went into overtime when Coleman missed a drive in the final seconds.
Nursing a bruised toe, Baylor senior guard Makai Mason continued to struggle with his shooting, as he hit one of 10 shots and finished with six points and three assists in 29 minutes.
After missing the previous five games with a knee injury, senior guard King McClure played seven minutes and missed two free throw attempts. But a lot of other Baylor players stepped up and pulled off a major win.
“With King coming back and trying to figure it out without playing any five-on-five full-court, trying to get a rotation was tough for him, the team,” Drew said. “He did a great job leading the team verbally. But I think going forward, we’ll get some more practice days with everybody healthy and find a way to get Makai some reps in practice a couple days before the game. And I think that will really help get us back to where we were more a set unit. But really, credit Bandoo, Jared, Rio, Mark and Freddie for getting us on a run and finishing it off.”