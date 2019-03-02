MANHATTAN, Kan. — Troubled by foot problems, Kansas State’s Dean Wade has struggled to live up to his billing as preseason Big 12 player of the year.
But Wade did everything for the No. 16 Wildcats on Saturday night, hitting jumpers, flying through the lane for slam dunks, and making plays that showed his senior leadership.
Wade burned Baylor for 20 points as the Wildcats hung on for a 66-60 win at Bramlage Coliseum to sweep the season series.
With the win, Kansas State (22-7) remained tied for the Big 12 lead with Texas Tech at 12-4 with two games remaining. Kansas is a game back at 11-5 while Baylor is two games back at 10-6. Now 19-10 overall, the Bears host Oklahoma State on Wednesday night before concluding the regular season against Kansas in Lawrence next Saturday.
Wade hit nine of 15 field goals and collected four rebounds and three blocks. He was among four Kansas State players who scored in double figures as Kamau Stokes hit 16, Xavier Sneed 14 and Barry Brown 10.
“I thought Dean Wade did a good job getting us in foul trouble,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew in his postgame radio interview. “We could have played a lot better, but credit their physicality for forcing turnovers. We’ve got to be better with the ball. We had 19 turnovers and we were 12 for 20 from the free throw line, and it’s a two possession game.”
Baylor got 13 points and five rebounds from Mario Kegler before he fouled out with 4:50 left in the game. Makai Mason scored 11 points and Jared Butler 10, while King McClure collected seven points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes in his second game back after missing five games with a knee injury.
But the Bears’ turnovers and missed free throws hurt in a tough environment on the road. The Wildcats won the first meeting against Baylor, 70-63, on Feb. 9 at the Ferrell Center.
“It’s tough,” said Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie, who finished with seven points and six rebounds. “We make a free throw here and not have a turnover there, it might have been different. Foul trouble definitely hurt us.”
The Wildcats led by as many as 14 points in the first half before the Bears cut the lead to 32-30 at halftime with Butler’s 3-pointer.
The Bears were still within one at 41-40 when Flo Thamba hit a free throw with 13:12 remaining. But the Wildcats went on a 12-1 run to open up a 53-41 lead with 8:48 remaining.
Wade started the streak with a slam before Sneed drilled a 3-pointer. Brown followed with an outside shot and Stokes drained a 3-pointer before Wade nailed an outside shot.
The Bears kept chipping away at the lead, cutting it to 59-55 when McClure drained a 3-pointer with 2:50 remaining. Gillespie’s slam trimmed Kansas State’s lead to 63-60 with 22 seconds to play.
But the Wildcats put it away with Stokes’ two free throws with 19.5 seconds left and Brown’s free throw with 5.8 seconds to play.
“A lot of things we didn’t do well, but we still had a chance to win, so that’s encouraging,” Drew said. “It was a good experience for our guards to go against this type of physicality. It’s hard to win on the road, but I credit our guys for their fight to stay in there.”
Committing 10 first-half turnovers, the Bears got off to a slow start as the Wildcats jumped out to a 21-7 lead with 9:53 left in the half.
The Bears led 7-4 early as Butler nailed a 3-pointer and Mark Vital scored on a layup. But the Wildcats went on a 17-0 run to take command.
Stokes started the streak with a 3-pointer before Wade nailed a pair of shots. After Makol Mawien hit a pair of free throws, Wade got loose for a slam. Sneed followed with a 3-pointer and Mike McGuirl hit a free throw to open up the 14-point lead.
After going more than seven minutes without scoring, the Bears finally found their shooting touch as they went on a 9-0 run ignited by 3-pointers by Mason and Butler.
The Wildcats opened up a 32-25 lead when Wade hit an off-balanced shot, drew a foul from Kegler and nailed the free throw with 1:10 remaining in the first half.
But the Bears finished strong as Vital hit a pair of free throws and Butler drained a 3-pointer in the final seconds to cut Kansas State’s halftime lead to 32-30.