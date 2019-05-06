Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is transferring to Baylor after playing his freshman basketball season at UNLV.
The 6-8, 230-pound forward announced that he has committed to the Bears on his Instagram page on Monday.
Tchatchoua averaged 3.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 blocked shots as a freshman for UNLV last season, while playing in 30 games and starting 11. He entered the NCAA transfer portal soon after coach Marvin Menzies was fired March 15.
Baylor officials can’t comment on Tchatchoua until he officially signs. He will have to sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules, and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Tchatchoua, a native of Cameroon, was a 2018 graduate of the BA Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport through the NBA Global Academy program. He lived in Canberra, Australia, for two years before coming to UNLV.
The Global Academy serves as a hub for elite prospects. It is among seven NBA academies across the world, including three in China and one each in New Delhi, India, Mexico City and Thies, Senegal.
The academies attempt to provide teenagers with NBA-level coaching, facilities and competition, while also stressing educational development.
Tchatchoua was invited to participate in the prestigious Luc Mbah a Moute Basketball Camp in Cameroon and played in the Basketball Without Borders Africa All-Star Game in 2016 where he won the dunk contest.
He also played in the BWB Global at the NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans in 2017 and at Adidas Nations that year in Houston for Team Africa.