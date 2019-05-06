Baylor landed a pair of transfers from Division I basketball schools as UNLV forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Presbyterian College guard Adam Flagler announced their commitments on Monday.
Both the 6-8, 230-pound Tchatchoua and the 6-1, 170-pound Flagler were freshmen last season and will have three years of eligibility remaining at Baylor after they redshirt during the 2019-20 season under NCAA transfer rules.
Flagler led Presbyterian College with 15.9 points per game while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range and 83 percent from the free throw line. He signed with Presbyterian out of Duluth, Ga., where he averaged 16.8 points as a senior.
“I definitely bring to the table another option of scoring,” Flagler said. “I’m a willing passer, but I can definitely provide the shooting for Baylor, which is such a great shooting team. I can provide leadership, not only vocally but also by example.”
Flagler said he decided to leave Presbyterian after coach Dustin Kerns took the head coaching job at Appalachian State following last season. Presbyterian, located in Clinton, S.C., is a member of the Big South Conference and finished last season with a 20-16 record. Flagler visited Baylor last weekend.
“I was planning to stay, but the whole coaching staff left and I decided to take this opportunity,” Flagler said. “Coming up (to Baylor), the minute I got there I felt as if I’m at home and wanted. I felt that I belonged and they preached about how they wanted me and fit the system perfectly.”
Tchatchoua announced his commitment to Baylor on his Instagram page on Monday.
Tchatchoua averaged 3.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.7 blocked shots as a freshman for UNLV last season, while playing in 30 games and starting 11. He entered the NCAA transfer portal soon after coach Marvin Menzies was fired March 15.
Tchatchoua, a native of Cameroon, was a 2018 graduate of the BA Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport through the NBA Global Academy program. He lived in Canberra, Australia, for two years before coming to UNLV.
The Global Academy serves as the hub for elite prospects in Canberra. It is among seven NBA academies across the world, including three in China and one each in New Delhi, India, Mexico City and Thies, Senegal.
The academies attempt to provide teenagers with NBA-level coaching, facilities and competition, while also stressing educational development.
Tchatchoua was invited to participate in the prestigious Luc Mbah a Moute Basketball Camp in Cameroon and played in the Basketball Without Borders Africa All-Star Game in 2016 where he won the dunk contest.
He also played in the BWB Global at NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans in 2017 and at Adidas Nations that year in Houston for Team Africa.