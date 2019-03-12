Within a week of being named Texas Tech’s basketball coach in April 2016, one of Chris Beard’s first priorities was to establish a relationship with a local kid.
Lubbock has never been a recruiting hotbed for college basketball coaches, but Jarrett Culver was tearing it up at Coronado High School. If Beard could sign this athletic 6-5 three-star recruit -- and a local talent to boot -- it would be a great way to begin his coaching tenure with the Red Raiders.
Signing Culver turned out to be more of a program-changer than anyone could have predicted.
During his freshman season in 2017-18, Culver helped the Red Raiders make their first Elite Eight appearance in school history.
With Culver becoming an even bigger force as a sophomore, the Red Raiders won their first Big 12 co-championship and are ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press poll heading into the conference tournament in Kansas City.
Culver’s leadership has been immeasurable as he earned the Tribune-Herald’s Big 12 player of the year. Beard is coach of the year after leading a Texas Tech team that was picked seventh in the preseason coaches poll to a share of the championship with Kansas State.
Culver ranks third in the Big 12 with an 18.3 scoring average and is the Red Raiders’ leading rebounder with 6.2 per game and top facilitator with 3.6 assists per game. But even those remarkable numbers can’t completely show his value to the team.
The Red Raiders feed off his spirit and rely on him to make the big play when they need it the most.
“Jarrett has just taken the next step in the game like all great players do,” Beard said. “It started after his freshman year. We sat down and identified the things he wanted to work on and the areas of his game he wanted to improve. He’s made his body better and that’s helped bring on big changes in his game. He’s become a better defensive player and passer. He just works on his craft.”
Needing a win to clinch a Big 12 co-championship, Culver was at his best in Saturday’s 80-73 road win over Iowa State. Culver scored a career-high 31 points as the Red Raiders improved to 26-5 overall and finished the Big 12 regular season with a 14-4 record.
“We’ve got a locker room full of different leaders, but Culver certainly has leadership ability,” Beard said. “We hold everybody accountable and leadership comes in different forms.”
Beard’s leadership of the Texas Tech basketball program and his ability to get the most out of his players can’t be denied.
In just his second year at the helm, Beard guided the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a trip to last year’s Elite Eight. That was a considerable feat considering all-Big 12 senior guard Keenan Evans played the last month of the season with a broken toe.
But with the Red Raiders losing several key players including Evans and first-round NBA draft pick Zhaire Smith from last year’s team, they were picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll.
Buying into Beard’s physical defensive-oriented style of play, the Red Raiders have been even better this season.
Culver has raised his scoring average seven points per game from his freshman year while shooting guard Davide Moretti went from averaging 3.5 points last year to 11.6 this season and leading the Big 12 with a 93.3 free throw percentage and a 48.1 3-point percentage.
South Dakota graduate transfer Matt Mooney has made a big impact by averaging 10.9 points and ranking second in the Big 12 with 1.7 steals per game.
Forward Tariq Owens, a 6-10 graduate transfer from St. John’s, has led one of the nation’s best defenses by ranking second in the league with 2.4 blocks per game while averaging 8.6 points and 5.7 rebounds.
“With all due respect to other players in college basketball, I think he’s the best defensive player in college basketball,” Beard said. “He proved himself at Tennessee and St. John’s and is now doing it here at the highest level. Obviously you see the blocked shots, but what you don’t always see is his ability to guard different positions and alter shots. He’s one of the best defensive players I’ve ever coached.”
Baylor coach Scott Drew has also been a legitimate coach of the year candidate after taking a team that was picked ninth after losing its top four scorers last year to a fourth-place Big 12 finish.
The Bears have been successful despite a slew of injuries that would wreck some teams. Center Tristan Clark has been out since early January following knee surgery while senior guards Makai Mason and King McClure have been in and out of the lineup with injuries.
“Scott’s done a great job and doesn’t get enough credit all the time for being a good coach,” said Kansas State coach Bruce Weber. “They’ve had to adjust since they lost Clark. They’re physical and aggressive. Mason has been a nice spark for them. He’s scrappy, gutsy, and a tough player.”
Defensive player of the year: Kansas State guard Barry Brown
Kansas State and Texas Tech are clearly the best defenses in the Big 12, and nobody is more respected than Wildcats senior guard Barry Brown.
After making the all-defensive team last year, Brown has been an even bigger force this season as he leads the Big 12 with two steals per game and often locks down the opposing team’s best guards.
While his offensive numbers are impressive with a team-best 15.1 points and 2.8 assists per game, it’s his aggressive, pesky defense that opposing coaches have to game plan around. He hasn't needed much prodding from Weber.
“When he got here, I asked the team, ‘Who wants to be a defensive stopper?’” Weber said. “He raised his hand, and I kind of waved him off and said ‘You’re just a freshman.’ But he came in here as a tough hard-nosed guard, and he’s always bought into playing defense and studying opponents. He's not only the program's all-time steals leader, he’s done a great job of locking down on players. He prepares and takes a lot of pride in playing defense.”
Top sixth man: Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton
Following a spectacular freshman year in which he averaged 16.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, Lindell Wigginton suffered a foot injury at the start of the season and was pushed out of the starting lineup.
But Wigginton didn’t sulk. He’s come off the bench to average 13.4 points while shooting 38.3 percent from 3-point range in 21 games for an explosive Iowa State attack.
“I think he’s handled it well and has obviously shown a lot of maturity,” said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm. “He’s a starter talent-wise for sure, but our team had a good rhythm before he came back. It speaks volumes to his character.”
Newcomer of the year: Kansas forward Dedric Lawson
After winning 14 straight Big 12 titles, Kansas finished third in the regular season. But Jayhawks coach Bill Self shudders to think where his team would be without sophomore forward Dedric Lawson.
The transfer from Memphis is averaging a double-double with a league-leading 19.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Though Kansas has many more athletic players than the 6-9, 230-pound Lawson, nobody works harder to get into position to score and rebound.
“We knew he’d be good, but he’s been every bit as good and has played as well as we imagined him being,” Self said. “He’s a great leader, he’s one of our most vocal guys, and he’s a great teammate. We’d have no chance to be in the game in any way, shape or form without him. This has been a hard league, and a lot of unforeseen things have happened, but he’s anchored us through all the unforeseen things.”
Freshman of the year: Texas forward Jaxson Hayes
Texas fans better watch freshman forward Jaxson Hayes while they can because he’ll probably be gone after this season.
The 6-11 Hayes has been projected to be an NBA lottery pick in this summer’s draft after a freshman season in which he’s averaged 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.
He comes from good athletic genes: His father, Jonathan Hayes, played tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1990s while his mother, Kristi, was the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball player of the year for Drake in 1994-95.
“He’s done a great job ever since he got here,” said Texas coach Shaka Smart. “He listens, he’s coachable and wants to get better every day. He only played one year of competitive basketball before he got here, and he knew he needed to gain experience. On defense, he blocks shots, protects the basket, and plays with energy and a motor.”