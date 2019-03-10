Jarrett Culver was named player of the year and Chris Beard coach of the year by the Big 12 coaches after Texas Tech won a share of the men’s basketball title.
Culver averaged 18.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for a Texas Tech team that was picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll. In just his third season as the Red Raiders' head coach, Beard led the program to its first Big 12 title.
Kansas State guard Barry Brown was named defensive player of the year after leading the Wildcats to a 14-4 conference record and the Big 12 co-championship with the Red Raiders.
Kansas forward Dedric Lawson, a transfer from Memphis, was named newcomer of the year after leading the league with 19.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.
Texas forward Jaxson Hayes was named freshman of the year while Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton was the top sixth man and Oklahoma junior forward Kristian Doolittle was the most improved player.
The all-conference first team included Culver, Lawson, Brown, Iowa State guard Marial Shayok, and Kansas State forward Dean Wade.
The second team featured Baylor guard Makai Mason, TCU guard Desmond Bane, Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney, West Virginia forward Derek Culver and Texas’ Hayes.
The third team included Oklahoma guard Christian James and Doolittle, Kansas guard Devon Dotson, Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti, and TCU guard Alex Robinson.
Leading the all-defensive team was Kansas’ Brown, who was joined by Baylor forward Mark Vital, Kansas guard Marcus Garrett, Texas Tech center Tariq Owens, Texas’ Hayes and Texas Tech’s Mooney.
A graduate transfer from Yale, Mason made the all-newcomer team with Kansas’ Lawson, Texas’ Hayes, Texas Tech’s Mooney and Iowa State’s Shayok. Mooney transferred from South Dakota while Shayok transferred from Virginia.
Baylor’s Jared Butler made the all-freshman team with Texas’ Hayes, Kansas’ Dotson, West Virginia’s Culver and Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker. Butler was joined by teammates Vital and Mario Kegler as honorable mention all-conference picks.