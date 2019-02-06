AUSTIN – It’s never clear which Texas team will show up from night to night: The one that beat Kansas and North Carolina or the one that lost to Radford and Oklahoma State.
Getting a full dose of the Longhorns on a hot night, Baylor watched its six-game winning streak die Wednesday at the Frank Erwin Center.
With Kerwin Roach breaking loose for 21 points and backcourt mate Matt Coleman hitting for 18, the Longhorns took the lead in the early minutes and rolled to an 84-72 win over the Bears.
“Texas came out and took it to us,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I’m probably most disappointed in the rebounding effort. That’s been our staple. Defensively, we didn’t have any answers. So really credit them with a good plan, and I thought Coleman and Roach really set the tone and we really struggled with keeping both of those guys out of the paint.”
After Kansas State beat Kansas on Tuesday night to improve to 7-2 in the Big 12, the Bears fell into third place at 6-3 behind Iowa State at 7-3. Baylor (15-7) will begin the second half of the Big 12 schedule by hosting Kansas State at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor would like to be the team that ends Kansas’ 14-year Big 12 championship streak.
“Everybody in the Big 12 wants a chance to win the championship and end the streak,” Drew said. “So that’s what everyone’s goal is. But again it’s the Big 12. Each and every night is a dogfight, and if you don’t bring your A game, you don’t even have a chance to win that game, let alone the conference championship. That’s why it’s so hard because it’s hard to be up for every game.”
Following his career-high 40-point outburst in Saturday’s win over TCU, Baylor guard Makai Mason hit just one of seven shots and scored a season-low five points. It marked just the second time this season that Mason failed to score in double figures in the 19 games he’s played.
Drew said Mason bruised his right foot during practice two days ago and wasn’t as mobile as usual. It was a setback for Mason after his health had steadily improved after missing the first three games of the season with a right ankle injury.
After playing 18 minutes in the first half, Mason played just five in the second half as the Bears failed to rally.
“We tried to give it a go and obviously he wasn’t himself out there,” Drew said. “Bad enough that he was one for seven, two assists, three turnovers.”
But Mason wasn’t the only Baylor player who had difficulty against the Longhorns (13-10, 5-5). Texas shot 55.1 percent from the field while hitting 22 of 34 free throws and battled the Bears to a 29-29 tie on the boards. The Bears shot 49.1 percent from the field and hit nine of 15 free throws.
“I just think Texas came out, they played with a lot of energy, they got after us,” said Baylor guard Jared Butler. “Picking us up full court, you can just tell they came to play. I just think they punched us and we didn’t punch back, and that was the difference.”
Roach and Coleman each nailed two of three 3-pointers and were physical enough to drive to the basket on many occasions.
“No. 1, they’re pretty athletic and pretty fast,” Butler said. “No. 2, they do a good job of using ball screens. They’re big and they can finish over the top of the rim.”
Hitting 14 of 23 field goals and 13 of 19 free throws, the Longhorns dominated the first half as they opened up a 45-30 lead.
Baylor was called for 14 fouls to just six for Texas in the first half, and Drew was nailed for a technical late in the half when he argued with an official.
The Longhorns came out hot to open the game by drilling five of their first seven shots as Coleman drained a 3-pointer, Jaxson Hayes got loose for a slam and Roach and Dylan Osetkowski cut inside for baskets.
With Osetkowski hitting a hook shot and Roach nailing a pair of free throws, Texas stretched its lead to 15-6 with 14:17 left in the first half. When Courtney Ramey and Coleman buried 3-pointers, Texas pushed its lead to 26-14.
The Bears showed some life when Mason drew a foul on a 3-pointer and hit all three free throws and Butler hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 26-20. But Texas was relentless as Coleman drove for a basket and Hayes scored on a followup shot.
Drew was called for the technical when Baylor was called for its 10th foul with 4:17 remaining. Ramey missed both free throws but Coleman hit a pair to push Texas’ lead to 35-25.
Roach delivered the biggest play of the half when he drained a 3-pointer and drew a foul from Flo Thamba. He converted the free throw for the four-point play to stretch Texas’ lead to 41-29 in the closing minutes of the first half.
The Bears tried to get back into the game in the second half as they quickly pulled within eight.
After Butler nailed a 3-pointer to cut the Texas lead to 59-50, the Longhorns answered with a 10-2 run as Roach drained a 3-pointer and drove inside for a basket.
Jericho Sims scored in the paint, drew a foul from Matthew Mayer, and hit the free throw to open up a 67-52 lead. Osetkowski then nailed an outside shot to open up a 69-52 lead with 9:30 remaining.