Coaching a young team this season, Scott Drew’s 2019 Baylor recruiting class is shaping up to be small.
But Drew believes Baylor signed a talented player in Jordan Turner, a 6-6 small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan.
Turner will give the Bears some versatility because he can play numerous positions.
“He’s someone who can play 1 to 4, and 5 on a switch,” Drew said. “He’s somebody that brings length and athleticism and a skill set where he can handle, pass and shoot, and that makes him very versatile. Those guys always have a chance to play sooner than somebody that doesn’t have the capability to guard multiple positions and play multiple positions on offense.”
Turner is a three-star recruit by Rivals.com who began playing at Sunrise Christian as a junior last year after previously playing at Global Learning in Houston.
Since Sunrise plays teams across the country, Turner has already been exposed to many different styles of play and has matched up against top high school players.
“Sunrise plays a national schedule and he plays against the best out there,” Drew said. “So obviously that competition helps prepare him for every day in practice and in games.”
Drew said Turner would be Baylor’s only signee this fall. But basketball has a second signing period in the spring in which more recruits could be added.