With Saturday’s game against Alabama approaching, Baylor forward Mario Kegler couldn’t sleep.
He tossed and turned and finally came up to the Ferrell Center on Friday night to take some shots to relieve his anxiety.
This game was special to Kegler because when he was a freshman two years ago at Mississippi State, his team lost to the Crimson Tide three straight times.
“I was laying in bed last night like, ‘Dang, I’ve never had a good game against ‘Bama,’” Kegler said. “I came to the gym and shot and I think I had ‘Bama on my mind all night while I was shooting. Anyway, I woke up this morning on the right side of the bed and I had a smile on my face, and from the jump ball I knew I was going to go out and have fun and let the game come to me.”
Kegler delivered one of his best games of the season as he collected 17 points and seven rebounds to lead the Bears to an emotional 73-68 win over Alabama before 7,094 fans in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at the Ferrell Center.
Both the Bears (13-6) and the Crimson Tide (12-7) knew the game was important to boost their NCAA tournament resumes, and they played like it. In a game marked by 12 ties and 12 lead changes, the Bears won because they made all the clutch plays in the final minutes to extend their winning streak to four games.
“I want to give Baylor all the credit in the world,” said Alabama coach Avery Johnson. “They were tough. They outrebounded us, which rarely happens. They hustled. They converted our turnovers. They beat us up on second-chance points. We just didn’t play enough of a 40-minute game to win a game on the road.”
Playing their fifth game after center Tristan Clark went out with a season-ending knee injury, the Bears outrebounded the taller Crimson Tide by a 35-31 margin. The Bears tied their season low with eight turnovers while forcing Alabama to commit 13 turnovers.
“First of all, you have two great rebounding teams,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “They had outrebounded 17 of their 18 opponents. That’s one thing we pride ourselves on. And to win second-chance points, 18 to 9, that was really big for us and critical. It’s not one guy, it’s a team effort.”
While starting guard Makai Mason came on in the second half to finish with 13 points to join Kegler as Baylor’s only other double-figure scorer, the bench played a huge role in the win.
Matthew Mayer collected nine points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 22 minutes, while Flo Thamba and Freddie Gillespie were a presence in the paint by combining for eight points, six rebounds and two blocked shots.
But nobody came up bigger in the closing minutes than guard Devonte Bandoo, who made two steals, two assists and scored two critical baskets.
“I just feel like we’re in there to help the starters and bring that energy,” Bandoo said. “Like coach says, we don’t know who is going to have that spark game, but if somebody does we’re going to be on their back and trying to help them out.”
With the intensity building throughout the second half, the Crimson Tide grabbed a 59-56 lead with 5:35 remaining when Riley Norris drained a 3-pointer.
But Kegler rebounded a missed shot, drove for a basket and drew a foul from Donta Hall. After Kegler converted the free throw, the Bears pulled into a 59-59 tie with 4:48 remaining.
Kegler gave the Bears the lead when he rebounded his own missed shot and scored, but Hall got inside for the Crimson Tide for a 61-61 tie. Mason gave the Bears a 63-61 lead when he nailed a short jumper with 3:04 remaining.
Thamba came through with a big defensive play when he blocked Kira Lewis’ drive into the paint. Bandoo then drilled a fall-away baseline jumper as the Bears took a 65-61 edge with 2:26 remaining.
“Coach called that play up,” Bandoo said. “It’s one of my favorite plays. I knew if I had any space I was going to shoot it. I came off the screen and I was wide open and I shot it.”
Bandoo wasn’t through, as he stole the ball and drove for a layup to push the lead to 67-61 with 2:01 remaining.
After Lewis hit a pair of free throws for the Crimson Tide, Jared Butler found Gillespie for a dunk. It was the team-high fifth assist for the freshman, who transferred from Alabama to Baylor this summer, and he also scored nine points with a pair of 3-pointers in the opening minutes.
Burying his fourth straight 3-pointer, Norris cut Baylor’s lead to 69-66 with 31 seconds remaining. But Mason hit a pair of free throws with 24.5 seconds remaining to help seal the win for the Bears, who improved to 5-1 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
“They’ve done a nice job and they’ve gone small and they’re tough,” Johnson said. “All those guys can handle the ball. Obviously without even looking at a stat sheet, Mason is a problem. He’s experienced and he’s crafty. Reminds me of a little baby John Stockton in a lot of ways. I’m showing my age. Obviously we know Jared Butler, and he got them off to a good start with a couple of 3’s. They pulled it together and that’s what you’ve got to do because nobody really feels sorry for you.”
The Bears will return to Big 12 play with Monday’s game against Oklahoma at 8 p.m. in Norman. Drew will take his chances against anybody with the way his team is playing together.
“Different guys are stepping up, contributing,” Drew said. “You can get teams that are, ‘Hey, why am I not in?’ and they become selfish. And now when you don’t have that team attitude and that positivity, you don’t win. Again, that’s part of why we’re winning now.”
Bear Fact: The Big 12 announced on Saturday that it has renewed and extended its contract with ESPN and the SEC to stage the Big 12/SEC Challenge for six more years. The annual event, in its sixth year, pits the 10 Big 12 schools against 10 of the 14 teams from the SEC, and each conference hosts five of the games.