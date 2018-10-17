Former Baylor basketball player Matt Sayman remembered the summer day in 2003 when a friend called with the question, “What’s going on with your team?”
He didn’t know how to answer until he turned on a newscast.
He quickly learned that Baylor basketball teammate Patrick Dennehy was missing and that teammate Carlton Dotson would be arrested for the murder. That was the beginning of the worst summer of Sayman’s life as Baylor men’s basketball was in the news for all the wrong reasons.
Sayman relayed that story as the featured speaker at the annual Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Tip-Off Luncheon on Wednesday at McLane Stadium. He wrote about the effects that summer has had on his life in his book “The Leftovers: Basketball, Baylor and Beyond” which was released in 2013.
Today, Sayman is a successful coach at Grapevine Faith Christian School. He’s happily married to his wife, Jana, and is in a good place spiritually. But to get to that place took a lot of pain and soul searching.
“I was 30 years old when I went to a church and filled out a visitors card,” Sayman said. “I was angry and had a lot of questions at that point in my life. I got an email from a lady in that church and I went to talk to the pastor. His message was that everything that was happening in my life was because of the choices I was making. I was making wrong choices. I had to give up control of my life and remember what was important.”
Since then, he said he’s been listening to what God has planned for his life and has a much clearer direction. The woman who sent the email from church became his wife.
In the middle of the Baylor basketball scandal 15 years ago, a 32-year-old coach from Valparaiso took over as the Bears head coach after Dave Bliss resigned after he had violated NCAA rules by paying for Dennehy’s tuition before his death.
Scott Drew took over a team with seven scholarship players after some of the best players like John Lucas, Kenny Taylor and Lawrence Roberts transferred to other schools. Sayman was one of the remaining scholarship players entering his senior year.
“I wondered who would take this job,” Sayman said. “That’s where “The Leftovers” came from. We were a group of misfits who were left over. But Coach Drew came in with so much energy and hope for the future.”
Despite Drew’s encouragement, Sayman was so angered by the circumstances surrounding the Baylor basketball program that he wasn’t giving his best effort. He believes the team bottomed out in a December loss to UTSA when the fans at the Ferrell Center booed the starters as they gave a lackluster effort.
“Coach took out the scholarship players and put in five walk-ons,” Sayman said. “I was so ready to quit that night and no one would have blamed me. I had a talk with (then-assistant coach) Matt Driscoll. I had been giving false effort, and I made the decision to go all in and so did everyone else. We all wanted to make Baylor basketball the best it can be.”
The Bears finished 8-21 overall and 3-13 in the Big 12, beating Iowa State and knocking off Texas A&M twice. But they came close to winning several more games, and Baylor fans could see the effort they were giving every night.
Still it was years later before Sayman really got his life in a good place, and Drew is proud of the man he’s become.
“I was like a proud parent when I read his book,” Drew said. “I was blessed to have a chance to coach Matt.”
BEAR FACTS – Former Baylor basketball player Tommy Bowman was named the Frank Fallon Award winner for his contributions to Central Texas basketball. Bowman was the first black basketball recruit at Baylor in 1966 and was recently selected for the 2019 class of the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.