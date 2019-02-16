LUBBOCK – After last month’s double-digit loss in Waco, Texas Tech already had plenty of motivation to beat Baylor in Saturday’s rematch.
But with senior guards Makai Mason and King McClure missing the game with injuries, the Bears shot for a regular season sweep dwindled to nearly nothing.
The severely short-handed Bears committed 19 turnovers and couldn’t stop No. 15 Texas Tech’s 3-point shooting as the Red Raiders romped to an 86-61 win at United Supermarkets Arena.
“On the road, it’s great to have senior leadership and that’s where we missed Makai and King,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew in his postgame radio interview. “That leadership would have helped us to not get frustrated and give up on plays and keep everyone united on the same page. We’ve got to get guys back and hopefully we can do that to get a rhythm and get back to where we were playing.”
McClure missed his third straight game with a knee injury while Mason missed his second game in the last three with a toe injury. Mason gutted it out by playing 35 minutes in Baylor’s 59-53 win over Oklahoma on Monday night at the Ferrell Center, but Drew rested both players with hopes that their health will improve before Tuesday’s 8 p.m. game against No. 23 Iowa State in Ames.
Both Mason and McClure are being treated and evaluated daily as the Bears (16-9, 7-5) head into their final six games of the regular season.
“I still have good faith in this team,” said Baylor forward Mario Kegler. “Guys go down, you’ve got to stick with the guys you have at the moment. That’s why we came to Baylor.”
The Red Raiders (21-5, 9-4) came into the game as one of the Big 12’s hottest teams and they upped it a notch by winning their fourth straight game by double digits. With Jarrett Culver scoring 18 points and Davide Moretti hitting 17, Texas Tech avenged a 73-62 loss to the Bears on Jan. 19 at the Ferrell Center.
With Culver and Moretti combining to hit seven 3-pointers, the Red Raiders nailed 12 of 29 treys and 30 of 35 free throws while Baylor hit nine of 25 treys and 18 of 28 free throws. Baylor freshman guard Jared Butler hit four of five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 16 points while Kegler drained three of six treys and scored 15 points.
“This was very similar to what they (the Red Raiders) have been doing,” Drew said. “When they shoot the 3-ball well, it makes it tough with as good of defense as they play.”
Despite having just eight available scholarship players, the Bears managed to stick close in the early minutes as Kegler buried three 3-pointers and Butler nailed a trey to cut Texas Tech’s lead to 18-15.
But the Red Raiders reeled off 10 straight points to take command at 28-15 with 7:48 left in the first half.
Culver started the streak with a pair of free throws before Tariq Owens came up big defensively with a pair of blocked shots. Matt Mooney drained a pair of 3-pointers and two free throws for the Red Raiders.
The Bears cut Texas Tech’s lead to 28-21 with treys by Devonte Bandoo and Butler, but Owens hit two free throws and an outside shot and Culver buried a 3-pointer to give Texas Tech a 35-21 lead with 4:08 left in the first half.
“It was a very tough day,” Kegler said. “They came out and hit some shots and got to the foul line and knocked them down. The Big 12 is tough and tonight was their night because they came out and hit everything.”
With Culver nailing two more 3-pointers, the Red Raiders went into halftime with a 45-32 lead.
It quickly got worse for the Bears as Kegler and Freddie Gillespie picked up their fourth fouls in the first two minutes of the second half. Moretti drained a pair of 3-pointers to stretch Texas Tech’s lead to 56-34 and the Bears never threatened again.