SALT LAKE CITY — There’s one sure way to beat a zone as fabled as Syracuse’s: Fire 3-pointers over it like your season depends on it.
The ninth-seeded Bears nailed a season-high 16 3-pointers in 34 attempts to overcome No. 8 seed Syracuse for a 78-69 win in the NCAA Tournament opener late Thursday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
Makai Mason was the catalyst as he buried four treys and scored 22 points as the Bears (20-13) snapped a four-game losing streak. Freshman Jared Butler contributed 14 points and Mario Kegler 13 as each hit four treys.
The Bears withstood 25 points by Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes to beat Syracuse (20-14) for the first time after losing their previous two games in the series. Baylor will face No. 1 West regional seed Gonzaga in the round of 32 on Saturday after the Bulldogs rolled past Fairleigh Dickinson, 87-49, on Thursday.
With the Bears leading 50-48 after Freddie Gillespie’s baseline jumper, the Orange scored five straight points as Marek Dolezaj buried a trey and Buddy Boeheim found Tyus Battle for a breakaway slam.
But Devonte Bandoo answered with a 3 before Butler drove for a basket to give the Bears a 55-53 lead with 11:34 remaining.
After Syracuse tied the game at 57 with Oshae Brissett’s drive for a basket, the Bears answered with Butler’s 3 and Mark Vital’s putback. Butler’s trey stretched Baylor’s lead to 65-58 with 7:23 remaining.
The Bears continued to stay hot from long range as Kegler buried a 3 to open up a 68-59 lead with 5:37 left in the game.
The Orange climbed back with six straight points as Hughes drained a 3 before hitting three straight free throws after Kegler fouled him on a 3-point attempt with 4:32 remaining.
Clinging to a 68-65 lead, Gillespie hit a short jumper on a pass from Vital. Then Mason rebounded his missed trey and nailed a jumper. Mason gave the Bears a 74-67 lead when he drained a pair of free throws with 1:09 remaining.
Mason continued to make big plays as he hit Gillespie streaking downcourt for a slam to push Baylor to a 76-69 lead with 51 seconds to play. Mason sealed the win with a pair of free throws with 31 seconds to play.
It was a riveting first half as the Bears drained 10 of 18 3-pointers while Syracuse nailed nine of 17 treys. Baylor went into the half with a 38-37 lead due largely to Mason’s 16 points as he buried four of six 3-pointers.
Baylor came out firing over Syracuse’s zone as its first 18 points were all on treys. Kegler got the Bears off to a hot start by draining two treys from the right corner.
With Mason, Butler and King McClure following with 3-pointers, the Bears stretched their early lead to 15-4.
The Orange fired back as Hughes drained a pair of treys to cut Baylor’s lead to 15-10, but Mason answered with a 3-pointer. Mason hit Baylor’s first two-pointer, but Syracuse kept hammering away with treys as Brissett, Battle and Hughes nailed one apiece to cut Baylor’s lead to 20-19.
After the Bears grabbed a 25-19 edge with Matthew Mayer’s shot in the paint, the Orange responded with eight straight points to take its first lead at 28-25 with 6:54 remaining. Battle hit a long 3 from the left corner, drew a foul from Vital, and followed with the free throw.
But the raining of 3s wasn’t over as Butler nailed one from the top of the arc and Mason drilled two more to give the Bears a 38-37 lead at the half.
The Bears kept bombing away to open the second half as McClure drained a pair of treys to take a 48-46 lead.