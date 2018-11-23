NICEVILLE, Fla. — Baylor had the net working, but the glass wasn’t as kind.
Despite outshooting Ole Miss, the Bears couldn’t hold their own on the backboards. The Rebels were able to take advantage of some timely offensive rebounds and kick-out 3-pointers in taking down Baylor, 78-70, in the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday night at The Arena at Northwest Florida State.
With the loss, Baylor (3-2) will play at 3 p.m. Central on Saturday against George Mason. Cincinnati and Ole Miss will meet in the tournament championship game at 6 p.m. Cincy defeated George Mason, 71-55, in Friday’s other game.
Baylor limited Ole Miss to 39 percent shooting while hitting 46.3 percent of its own shots.
Ole Miss junior guard Breein Tyree scored a game-high 28 points for the Rebels (3-1), and made a parade to the free-throw line. He was 13-of-17 from the stripe to go with 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.
Sophomore post Tristan Clark provided a steady source of offense for Baylor, scoring a career-high 26 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the floor. But the Bears couldn’t always feed the ball into Clark when they wanted to, and couldn’t stretch the floor with any semblance of consistent 3-point shooting. The Bears went just 2-of-18 from deep, hitting one in each half.
“You’re not going to win many games when you shoot 2-for-18 from 3-point range, and you have 11 assists and 18 turnovers,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said in a postgame radio interview. “Then you have a 14-3 edge in second-chance points. That was the ball game right there.
“I thought in the first five or six minutes of the game, they totally controlled everything. We did a good job of getting back into the game, but just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Both teams struggled with their shooting in the game’s early stages, showing some rust from the holiday layoff. The Bears hit only three of their first 12 shots (20 percent) in falling behind, 18-9. Ole Miss wasn’t much better from the floor, but managed to push out to the lead by getting to the line and sinking free throws. The Rebels were 29 of 36 from the line (80.6 percent) for the game.
Jared Butler helped Baylor push back into the game, scoring on a drive at the 12:05 mark of the first half to spark a BU run. The freshman turned in a solid all-around game with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Baylor took a 39-38 lead late in the half on a pair of Clark free throws. Ole Miss bounced back to pull out to a 43-39 lead by the halftime break.
The teams traded jabs in the second half, as Baylor again began to pick up its shooting. But the Bears still was forced to play catch-up, as Ole Miss gave itself some extra opportunities with 11 offensive rebounds.
Bruce Stevens chipped in 17 points for Ole Miss and snatched a team-best eight rebounds.
For Baylor, Makai Mason, a transfer from Yale, hit for 18 points on 6-of-14 from the floor and 5-of-5 from the free throw line. Freshman Matthew Mayer gave the Bears four players in double figures with 12 points.
However, two of Baylor’s key veterans – Mark Vital and King McClure – had especially rough nights, as neither scored, combining to go 0-for-5 from the floor with five turnovers. Vital also fouled out.