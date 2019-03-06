Hoping to build some momentum heading into next week’s Big 12 tournament, the last thing Baylor needed was to lose to last-place Oklahoma State.
But that’s exactly what happened as the Cowboys ruined Senior Night for Baylor’s Makai Mason, King McClure and Jake Lindsey.
Oklahoma State’s freshmen came through as Isaac Likekele repeatedly drove into the paint for 23 points and Yor Anei amassed 14 points, nine rebounds and six blocks en route to a 67-64 win over the Bears on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor’s last-ditch chance to send the game into overtime ended when McClure shot an airball on a 3-point attempt in the final seconds.
“Not how we drew it up for Senior Night,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “At the end of the day, I’m disappointed for the seniors, disappointed how we played this game in the Ferrell Center. We’ve been so good in the last five minutes of the game, but give Oklahoma State credit. They’ve been playing great basketball.”
With their second straight loss, the Bears (19-11, 10-7) are now guaranteed the fourth seed in the Big 12 tournament against fifth-seed Iowa State at 11:30 a.m. March 14 in Kansas City.
The Bears will try to win their first game ever at Allen Fieldhouse in the regular season finale against Kansas at 1 p.m. Saturday in Lawrence. But they’ll have to play immensely better than they did against the Cowboys (11-19, 4-13), who were just 1-10 on the road heading into the game.
“It’s tough because we were feeling good,” said Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie. “The reality is you can’t sleep on anybody in this league. I think at this point in March, if you can’t build your own momentum you’ve got to make it yourself. Just bring energy to practice, get in the gym extra, watch film and get yourself excited.”
Mason led the Bears with 19 points and five assists while Gillespie chipped in 14 points. But Baylor hit just 35 percent from the field and a dismal 29.2 percent from 3-point range.
The Cowboys also shot poorly at 39.1 percent overall and 17.2 percent from 3-point range, but they made the clutch plays at the end to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Bears.
“Everybody wanted the seniors to do well, so everybody kind of gets out of kilter and tries to take on more responsibility,” Drew said. “Basketball is such a game of making the right play. When you’re sharing the ball, you take better shots. When you take better shots, you make more of them.”
With the game tied at 61, Lindy Waters hit a pair of free throws to give the Cowboys the lead with 2:16 remaining. Anei then hit a pair of free throws and got inside for a basket to open up a 67-62 lead with 47 seconds remaining.
Mason hit a pair of free throws to cut Oklahoma State’s lead to 67-64, but the Bears couldn’t come through with the final basket in the closing seconds.
“It’s tough but we’ve got to bounce back,” Mason said. "We’ve got a big one on Saturday. Especially for guys that have given so much to the program like King and Jake, you want to win for them.”
With Gillespie hitting three baskets including a pair of slams in the first eight minutes of the second half, the Bears opened up a 47-40 lead.
But Baylor had difficulty stopping Likekele’s drives to the basket as he scored four times in five minutes to give the Cowboys a 55-53 lead with 7:05 remaining.
“The irony is the first game we did a great job against him,” said Drew, whose team took a 73-69 win in Stillwater on Jan. 14. “That’s the beauty of playing people twice. If you don’t like what happens the first time, you can flip it the second. Give them a lot of credit. He drew a couple fouls early, and that allowed him to be aggressive.”
Thomas Dziagwa hit a bank shot before Likekele got inside for two more baskets to take a 61-56 lead with 4:47 remaining.
The Bears answered with Jared Butler’s 3-pointer and free throw and Gillespie’s free throw to tie the game at 61-61 with 2:57 remaining.
With Mason collecting 15 points and three rebounds, the Bears overcame a shooting slump to go into halftime with a 35-31 lead.
The Bears opened the game by taking a 10-2 lead as they hit four of their first six shots, including 3-pointers by Mason and McClure.
But Baylor hit one of its next 10 shots as the Cowboys began slicing into their lead. The Cowboys took their first lead of the game when Likekele scored on a layup to make it 22-21 with 5:17 left in the first half.
“Sometimes when you get off to a quick start, we all know early means nothing,” Drew said. “But there were times when we needed to build off that.”
Thanks to Mason, the Bears pulled out of their slump to close the first half. Mason threw a no-look pass to Gillespie for a layup and then buried a 3-pointer following a Gillespie steal.
The Cowboys regained a 27-26 lead when Likekele scored on a layup and Cameron McGriff drilled a 3-pointer with 2:25 left in the first half.
Mason threw an alley-oop pass to Mark Vital for a slam before scoring on a layup and draining a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. Devonte Bandoo slipped inside for Baylor’s final basket of the first half.