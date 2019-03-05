Baylor guard Obim Okeke stands just six feet, but during practice last week he pretended to hit an unexpected growth spurt as he played the role of 6-11 Texas forward Jaxson Hayes.
As the Bears prepared for TCU a month ago, Okeke played the role of point guard Alex Robinson. That wasn’t a stretch of the imagination since Robinson stands 6-1 and loves to dribble the ball like Okeke.
“For TCU I was Alex Robinson, so I dribbled all the time,” Okeke said. “TCU and Iowa State are the most fun because they’re offensive teams. Texas Tech and Texas are defensive teams, so they’re harder. I’m obviously not as tall as Jaxson Hayes. But whatever it takes for us to win, I’ll do.”
Okeke has played just 31 minutes in Baylor’s 29 games this year, but you’ll never hear him complain.
If Baylor had an award for most valuable walk-on, Okeke would fit the bill. He’s the rare dual-sport walk-on who played football for the Bears for three years before joining a short-handed Baylor basketball team when football season was over in 2017.
Since the Bears have been wracked by injuries this season, Okeke’s versatility and value to the team have become more pronounced.
Sophomore center Tristan Clark went out with a season-ending knee injury in early January and starting senior guards Makai Mason and King McClure have missed five games apiece with injuries. So there have been times when it’s been difficult for Baylor to play five-on-five in practice.
Whether it's point guard or center, Okeke practices wherever Baylor coach Scott Drew needs him. And he does it well.
“He’s a great utility player because he can learn the one through the five,” Drew said. “He’s talented but he has a real good basketball IQ. He learns scout (team) quick, and because of that you can teach multiple positions. From a coaching standpoint, you want someone with high character and knows his role and knows what’s needed from him, and he does a great job serving our team.”
Walk-ons by nature have to be the most selfless players on the team because most of the work they do is behind the curtains, not out on the big stage on game day.
They have to be athletic enough to at least practice against scholarship players at the Division I level, but humble enough to know most of their contributions to the team won’t be seen by the public.
Baylor is an expensive private school with tuition, books and fees estimated at $63,000 per year. So coaches in every sport feel fortunate when they can find walk-ons with enough skill to play and enough financial support to afford attending the university.
Baylor struck gold with Okeke.
Both of his parents are doctors, so he didn’t need an athletic scholarship. He came to Baylor accomplished in two sports, helping Las Vegas prep powerhouse Bishop Gorman win three state basketball titles and two state football championships.
Majoring in management information systems, Okeke’s classes are demanding. But the fourth-year junior has balanced academics and sports well enough to be on target to graduate in May. He will be recognized at Wednesday’s senior night at the Ferrell Center with McClure, Mason and retired guard Jake Lindsey when the Bears host Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. in the final regular season home game.
But more than anything, Okeke has continued to play sports at Baylor because he wasn’t ready to give them up.
“I just love sports,” Okeke said. “It’s about relationships. I have good relationships with my teammates in football and basketball. If I didn’t play sports, I’d be bored at Baylor.”
If any of his Baylor teammates asked him about his prep athletic background, there’s a good chance he could one-up them.
Okeke was a valuable utility player for two Bishop Gorman state championship teams in Nevada as he played quarterback, running back, wide receiver and linebacker.
But basketball was always his favorite sport as he played point guard for three state championship teams. Gorman featured premier prep players who had come from across the country to play for the renowned basketball program.
Okeke played with McDonald’s High School All-American forwards Zach Collins, Stephen Zimmerman and Chase Jeter.
The 7-0 Collins played one season for Gonzaga before becoming the 10th pick in the 2017 draft by the Sacramento Kings, and was subsequently traded to the Portland Trailblazers. The 6-11 Zimmerman played one season at UNLV before he was picked in the second round of the 2016 draft by the Orlando Magic. The 6-10 Jeter started his college career at Duke and is now playing for Arizona.
So there was no shortage of big men for Okeke to dish the ball as Gorman flew across the country to play high level competition.
“Our top eight players went Division I,” Okeke said. “We ended up No. 10 in the country. I played games in Massachusetts, Florida and South Carolina. You see how good you actually are playing against the best in the country. People come to college and it’s their first ESPN games. I played in ESPN games in high school.”
Though Okeke never visited Baylor before he attended the university, he loved watching Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III play football and electric point guard Pierre Jackson play basketball.
“Obviously Baylor with RG3, I just liked his game,” Okeke said. “Oregon and Baylor were the fastest offenses, so I always watched them. Pierre Jackson was from Vegas, so I watched Baylor basketball all the time. My senior year I went to Oregon for a visit, but I liked Baylor even though I didn’t visit before I came here. I saw them on TV and was like ‘Wow, I’d love to go there.’”
Okeke said Columbia from the Ivy League looked at him for football and basketball while Football Championship Subdivision school Maine offered him a football scholarship.
But he decided to come to Baylor as a walk-on. He said the basketball team didn’t have an opening for him as a freshman in 2015, so he walked on to the football team.
With the turmoil surrounding the Baylor football program, Okeke ended up playing for three different coaches, including Art Briles in 2015, Jim Grobe in 2016 and Matt Rhule in 2017. No matter who coached the Bears, Okeke gave everything he had.
Playing for the scout team during practice, he imitated big-time Big 12 talents like wide receiver James Washington from Oklahoma State and running back Rodney Anderson from Oklahoma. He improved a great deal by playing against the Baylor defense, including cornerback Xavien Howard, now a Pro Bowl cornerback for the Miami Dolphins.
“He was tough,” Okeke said. “I had to learn to adjust going against the best people. At first they didn’t expect that I was that quick, and then they figured me out. I feel I was one of the best scout team players. I helped the team prepare.”
As an offensive player on the scout team, Okeke often felt the wrath of Baylor’s defense in practice if it had a bad game on the previous Saturday.
“If the defense gets yelled at for the game before, they can put a beating on you sometimes,” Okeke said. “I have a lot of respect for the football players, waking up at 5:30 a.m. to work out and putting your body on the line.”
After redshirting in 2015, Okeke played in five games during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. On Rhule’s debut team two years ago, Okeke carried the ball twice against Texas for three yards and returned three kicks for 31 yards against TCU and Kansas State.
“He was here when I got here and had played receiver, but was willing to play tailback,” Rhule said. “I thought he was a real athletic player to be his size and had elite quickness and good hands. It was a pleasure to have him on the team. He helped us a ton.”
After Baylor’s football season ended with a loss to TCU on Nov. 24, 2017, Drew quickly got in touch with Okeke because he was down to eight scholarship players after two players had left the program and an injury to forward Terry Maston.
Okeke was more than willing to make the jump because basketball was his favorite sport.
“We needed another player and Coach Rhule is great to work with,” Drew said. “Obim played high school basketball at a high level and he’s a high character kid and was somebody who wanted to help us out, so it was a great match.”
Though Okeke played just 21 minutes in seven games during the 2017-18 basketball season, he made invaluable contributions during practice for Baylor’s NIT team. Okeke has brought the same energy and enthusiasm this year, especially when he plays against Baylor’s perimeter players.
When Okeke has the ball in his hands, nobody wants to take a charge because he might slip into football mode and run somebody over with his powerful 6-0, 225-pound frame.
“He’s a physical guy, a football player,” said Baylor freshman guard Jared Butler. “He plays like a starter in practice. We need competition day-in and day-out, people who are going to push us to get us better. That’s what he brings. He’s a great guy in the locker room, just a fun person to be around for sure.”
When both Mason and McClure missed the Feb. 9 game against Kansas State game due to injuries, Okeke came off the bench and played a career-high 10 minutes. It wasn’t just mop-up time. The Wildcats pulled out a 70-63 win at the Ferrell Center, but Baylor took the game to the wire.
In his eight games this season, Okeke has hit three of 10 field goals, including a 3-pointer in a 77-47 blowout of Oklahoma on Jan. 28 in Norman. He also has two steals and two rebounds.
“Obim’s a good player and he knows he’s a good player,” said Lindsey, who is assisting the Baylor coaching staff this year following injuries. “That just brings another guy in practice who cares about the result and is willing to put himself out there and make our guys better. When we needed him to step in, he did a great job. He’s just a positive, energetic presence, and I’m grateful for him because we didn’t have a lot of bodies last year and at times this year.”
After he graduates in May, Okeke plans to work in the computer field or possibly go to graduate school to pursue a master’s degree in finance. Drew prefers the latter because he’ll likely try to persuade Okeke into coming back next season for his final year of eligibility on the basketball team.
“I love having him as part of the team and love having him around,” Drew said. “Career-wise, I think he could work on a master’s that could help him as well. There are several different paths he can go down and be very successful.”