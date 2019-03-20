BAYLOR BEARS
Coach: Scott Drew (315-208 in 16 years at Baylor)
2018-19 record: 19-13 (Fourth in Big 12 at 10-8)
Road to NCAA tournament: At-large bid, No. 9 West regional seed
Best win: 73-62 over Texas Tech, Jan. 19 at the Ferrell Center
NCAA tournament appearances: 12 (13-13)
Deepest run: Lost to Kentucky, 58-42, in 1948 national championship game
Projected starting lineup: PG Makai Mason (14.6 ppg, 3.3 assts.); G Jared Butler (10.1 ppg, 2.8 assts.); F Mario Kegler (10.7 ppg, 6.0 reb.); F Mark Vital (7.0 ppg, 7.2 rebounds); F Freddie Gillespie (5.2 ppg, 4.5 reb.)
Key reserves: G Devonte Bandoo (8.6 ppg, 39.2 3-point pct.); F Flo Thamba (1.9 ppg, 2.3 blocks), G King McClure (8.7 ppg, 5.2 reb.)
SYRACUSE ORANGE
Coach: Jim Boeheim (946-284 in 43 seasons)
2018-19 record: 20-13 (10-8 in ACC, sixth-place tie)
Road to NCAA tournament: At-large bid, No. 8 West regional seed
Best win: 95-91 OT over Duke, Jan. 14 in Durham, N.C.
NCAA tournament appearances: 40 (64-39)
Deepest run: Won 2003 championship, 81-78, over Kansas
Projected starting lineup: G Tyus Battle (17.2 ppg, 3.3 reb.); F Elijah Higgins (13.4 ppg, 4.4 reb.); F Oshae Brissett (12.4 ppg, 7.5 reb.); C Paschal Chukwu (4.3 ppg, 5.4 reb.); G Buddy Boeheim (6.9 ppg, 1.0 assts.)
Key reserves: F Mark Dolezaj (4.1 ppg, 3.6 reb.); G Jalen Carey (3.6 ppg, 1.6 reb.); F Bourama Sidibe (1.9 ppg, 2.7 reb.)
GONZAGA BULLDOGS
Coach: Mark Few (565-121 in 20 seasons)
2018-19 record: 30-3 (First in West Coast conference at 16-0)
Road to NCAA tournament: At-large bid, No. 1 regional seed
Best win: 89-87 win over Duke, Dec. 21 in Maui Invitational)
NCAA tournament appearances: 22 (31-21)
Deepest run: Lost to North Carolina, 71-65, in 2017 NCAA championship game
Projected starting lineup: F Rui Hachimura (20.1 ppg, 6.6 reb.); F Brandon Clarke (16.5 ppg, 8.4 reb.); G Josh Perkins (11.0 ppg, 6.5 assts.); G Zach Norvell (15.3 ppg, 3.0 assts.); F Corey Kispert (8.2 ppg, 4.0 reb.)
Key reserves: F Filip Petrusev (6.5 ppg, 2.7 reb.); G Geno Crandall (5.3 ppg, 1.9 reb.); F Jeremy Jones (3.4 ppg, 47.8 3-pt. pct.)
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON KNIGHTS
Coach: Greg Herenda (81-107 in six seasons)
2018-19 record: 21-13 (Tied for first in Northeast Conference at 12-6)
Road to NCAA tournament: Won automatic bid with 85-76 win over St. Francis in NEC championship game; No. 16 regional seed
Best win: 77-66 over Princeton, Nov. 21 in Princeton, N.J.
NCAA tournament appearances: 6 (1-5)
Deepest run: 2019 (Beat Prairie View A&M, 82-76, in Tuesday’s First Four game)
Projected starters: G Darnell Edge (16.9 ppg, 48.4 3-pt. pct.); G Jahlil Jenkins (13.8 ppg, 4.5 assts.); F Mike Holloway (12.4 ppg, 5.7 reb.); G Xzavier Malone-Key (11.4 ppg, 3.9 assts.); F Kaleb Bishop (10.1 ppg, 6.5 reb.)
Key reserves: F Elyjah Williams (8.0 ppg, 5.4 reb.); G Brandon Powell (2.0 ppg, 1.0 reb.)
— John Werner