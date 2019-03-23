SALT LAKE CITY – For injury-plagued Baylor, no players were more important in holding the team together than senior guards Makai Mason and King McClure.
When center Tristan Clark went out with a season-ending knee injury in early January, gloom and doom pervaded the basketball program.
But the Bears reinvented themselves as a transition-oriented offense with Mason, McClure and freshman guard Jared Butler leading the way. Though Mason missed two late games with a bruised toe and McClure was out for a five-game stretch with a knee injury, they were always there to lead their teammates.
Mason and McClure played their final game for the No. 9 seed Bears in Saturday night’s 83-71 loss to No. 1 West region seed Gonzaga. Both made strong contributions, as Mason collected 17 points and five assists while McClure scored 15 points.
“We got to the tournament when we lost Tristan Clark and we dealt with a lot of adversity,” McClure said. “The guys made sure that they kept fighting, and for that I’m forever grateful. It’s been a great experience. I think I can literally say I left it all out on the court my very last game.”
While McClure played all four seasons at Baylor, Mason played just one season for the Bears as a grad transfer from Yale. But he delivered a superb final year as he averaged a team-high 14.9 points and 3.6 assists and showed his toughness by persevering with his toe injury.
“I’m very thankful that I got the opportunity to play here,” Mason said. “Being part of the Baylor family, even for one year, has really meant a lot to me. Just being doubted all year to see the fight this team has is awesome. I can’t say enough about the guys, their spirit.”
Accidental 3 pays off for Gonzaga
Gonzaga felt like it was living right when Geno Crandall’s alley-oop pass to Brandon Clarke fell into the basket for a trey in the first half.
Clarke could have scored 38 points instead of 36, but he’ll take the accidental 3. It was Crandall’s only points of the game.
“It was probably going to land in the cylinder, so I was better off not to touch it,” Clarke said. “I was really shocked to see it go in perfectly. I guess I can say it was a great passing shot.”
Drew suffers first second-round loss
During Baylor coach Scott Drew’s eight NCAA tournament appearances, his teams had never lost in the second round until Saturday against Gonzaga.
His 2010 and 2012 teams reached the Elite Eight while his 2014 and 2017 squads made the Sweet 16. The 2008, 2015 and 2016 teams lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
But Drew was proud of how far his team advanced this season as it finished 20-14, including Thursday’s 78-69 win over Syracuse in the NCAA tournament opener. With so many injuries, the Bears could have folded at several points this year.
“I think every coach doesn’t like to see the last game come to an end,” said Drew, who is now 11-8 in the NCAA tournament. “But some years are just a little harder than others. In the locker room, we all had a good cry because we genuinely liked one another and appreciated how each person contributed, starting with King (McClure), Makai (Mason) and Jake (Lindsey) and how they led the team.