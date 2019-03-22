SALT LAKE CITY – Baylor would love to keep celebrating its dynamic 78-69 win over Syracuse, but by late Thursday night the Bears had already turned their attention to Gonzaga.
The No. 1 West region seed crushed No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, 87-49, in the opening round of the NCAA tournament to improve to 31-3. The No. 9 seed Bears will play the Bulldogs in the round of 32 at 6:10 p.m. Saturday.
“The great thing about going to the Sweet 16 is you have longer to enjoy it, and right now it’s already on to Gonzaga,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “So we really don’t get to enjoy much of it. But I’m really happy we get to coach these guys another couple days, and I hope it continues.”
Drew will gather all the information he can from Baylor assistant coach John Jakus, who spent the previous three seasons as the director of operations on Gonzaga coach Mark Few’s staff.
Additionally, Rem Bakamus is a graduate assistant in Drew’s program after graduating in 2017 from Gonzaga where he was a walk-on guard.
“They’ve already talked to the (Gonzaga) staff and made sure they didn’t change any of their play calls,” Drew laughed. “Anyway the key right now would be to make sure we don’t try to do too much because when you know someone really well the tendency is to overload. Gonzaga plays so fast that we want to make sure our guys are playing and not thinking.”
Drew notches first win over Syracuse
Before Thursday’s win over Syracuse, Drew had lost to the Orange twice at Baylor and also in his first game as a head coach at Valparaiso in 2002.
In 2006, the Bears dropped a 94-71 decision at Syracuse's Carrier Dome. But Drew remembers more about Baylor’s 74-67 loss to the Orange in the championship game of the Maui Invitational in 2013, and gained some insight from that experience.
The Bears beat the Orange this time by draining a season-high 16 of 34 treys.
“Syracuse is a team that’s a top 25 defense in the country and you can’t simulate their length,” Drew said. “Playing them in the Maui Invitational championship in 2013 helped us with a couple of things. We didn’t do some things that we tried to do there, so that was helpful.”
Drew seals 10th 20-win season
It took five tries, but the Bears finally nailed down their 20th win of the season.
Baylor came into the NCAA tournament opener with a four-game losing streak that included regular season-ending losses to Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Kansas and a Big 12 tournament loss to Iowa State.
Baylor has now put together 10 20-win seasons in Drew’s 16 years, including seven in the last eight years.
The Bears are 20-13 this season despite dealing with injuries to several key players. Center Tristan Clark went out for the season with a knee injury in early January while senior guards Makai Mason (bruised toe) and King McClure (knee) have missed a combined seven games since early February.
“I got kind of a thigh bruise during the game, but it is what it is,” Mason said. “Like Jake (Lindsey) said, it wouldn’t be a game until I get hit somewhere. I just have to battle through at this point of the season. That’s kind of the mentality I have.”
Former terminator happy to lead Bears to win
It’s now part of Baylor lore that Mason is the guy who put the fifth-seeded Bears out of the 2016 NCAA tournament by scoring 31 points in 12-seeded Yale’s 79-75 upset in the first-round game.
But he was thrilled that he could help the Bears advance to the round of 32 with by scoring 22 points against Syracuse. When asked to compare the two games, he was glad he played a big role in both of them.
“They’re very different,” Mason said. “We hadn’t made (the NCAA tournament) in 64 years at Yale. We (Yale) were a little bit more of an underdog. But just missing the last two years, this one is pretty special.”