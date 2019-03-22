SALT LAKE CITY – During Baylor coach Scott Drew’s eight NCAA tournament appearances since 2008, his teams have reached the round of 32 five times.
Drew hopes to duplicate the success of his previous four second-round games as the 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2017 teams all won to advance to the Sweet 16. The 2010 and 2012 squads went a step deeper to the Elite Eight.
The ninth-seeded Bears will face No. 1 West regional seed Gonzaga at 6:10 p.m. Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
“They’re impressive in person and impressive on film,” said Baylor guard Makai Mason. “They have a lot of guys who can do different things which makes them very dangerous.”
Gonzaga motivated by WCC tournament loss
After sweeping through the West Coast Conference regular season with a 16-0 record, Gonzaga dropped a 60-47 decision to St. Mary’s in the second game of the conference tournament.
That loss served as motivation for the Bulldogs as they destroyed Fairleigh-Dickinson, 87-49, in their NCAA tournament opener Thursday night.
“It was a lot of motivation,” said Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell. “After you lose, it is never a good feeling at all. We had nine days off and we all wanted to get that bad taste out of our mouths. You saw it when we came out on the floor, a lot of emotion, and we were in attack mode all night.”
Bulldogs top seed at Salt Lake City for third time
Gonzaga is a No. 1 regional seed for the third time in program history, and each time the Bulldogs have been sent to Salt Lake City.
In 2013, the Bulldogs lost to Wichita State in the second round. But the 2017 team beat Northwestern in the second round and eventually reached the NCAA tournament championship game where it lost to North Carolina.
Gonzaga coach Mark Few expects a difficult challenge against the Bears.
“Looking back on the year we advanced all the way to the Final Four, we had a really tough game against Northwestern here in our second night out,” Few said. “When you watch this (Baylor) team, the thing that stands out to me is just how tough they are. They’re physically tough, they battle you every possession on both ends.”
Drew supporting younger brother
While Scott Drew is preparing the Bears for Gonzaga, it was a tough day for his family after Vanderbilt fired younger brother Bryce Drew.
During his three seasons as Vanderbilt’s head basketball coach, Drew went 40-59 including this season’s 9-23 record that included an 0-18 SEC finish. His first team in 2016-17 reached the NCAA tournament.
“When things happen to you it’s one thing,” Scott Drew said. “When it happens to your loved ones, your mom, your dad, your brother, your sister, it probably affects you more than them. As a big brother, obviously whatever I can do for him I’m going to do.”