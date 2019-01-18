As the 3-pointers kept raining, King McClure realized he was having the night of his life.
By the time Baylor had completed Monday night’s 73-69 road win over Oklahoma State, McClure had drained seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points, both career highs during his four college seasons.
But if McClure had gone scoreless and contributed to the win in other ways, he would have still walked off the floor with the same exuberance, the same optimistic attitude.
Every day, he’s thankful he still gets to play the game he loves.
“When the game has almost been taken away from you, you have a different outlook about life,” McClure said. “Something that you do every day, something you love can be gone any moment. You have a sense of gratitude, a sense of appreciation that you usually don’t think about.”
That’s the attitude McClure has carried with him since he got a second chance after two doctors told him he couldn’t play basketball again following his enrollment at Baylor as a freshman in the summer of 2015.
After undergoing an electrocardiogram during his first week at Baylor, his tests came back abnormal. He was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick, making it harder for the heart to pump blood.
“When two doctors say your career is over, you start thinking maybe my career really is over,” McClure said. “But my parents with their faith were telling me God has a plan for you. It’s not the end. Coach (Scott) Drew being the persistent man he is, he was not taking no for an answer. It kind of helped me with my mindset that maybe I still have a chance, so I believed strong in the faith.”
After doctors in Washington and Maryland told him he couldn’t play, McClure saw Dr. Michael Ackerman at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., who told him there’s a chance he could play. But he told McClure that he would need surgery to implant an internal cardiac defibrillator that would help his heart function normally.
King and his father, Leroy McClure, were on board for the operation. But King’s mother, Yvette, was initially more cautious of the surgery for her only son.
“My mom was scared,” McClure said. “That’s why it took so long to actually go through with it. She wasn’t sure about it because I’m her only son, just me and my little sister. She loves us to death. The thought of your child having heart surgery, any type of surgery, just scares you as a parent.”
Though it was unchartered territory for the whole family, Leroy McClure said that prayer got them through the ordeal.
“It was very challenging,” Leroy said. “If we didn’t have our faith, I don’t believe we could have made it through that time. Having our faith meant spending some time praying and talking to the Lord about this. Then we went to Dr. Ackerman’s office and the first thing he said was ‘Let’s pray.’”
After two weeks of thinking and praying about it with his family, McClure underwent the surgery on July 29, 2015.
When he finally got back on the court on Oct. 1 of that year, McClure wore padding in the area of the surgery. But he felt constricted and quickly began playing without padding. For the first month of the season, it was hard for him not to think about his implant when got on the court, but eventually those thoughts vanished.
“All the way up to December, I thought of what if something happens to me,” McClure said. “But I’m a competitor. Once I step in between the lines I just want to win. Everything else just goes, it doesn’t really matter to me. I don’t think about it when I’m playing. I really forget about it now.”
Given his second chance, McClure has been a key contributor for the Bears since his freshman year. But as a highly recruited guard out of Triple A Academy in Dallas, McClure hasn’t always provided as much production as he’s wanted.
During his sophomore and junior years, McClure was in and out of the starting lineup. Last season, he averaged 8.1 points while shooting 35 percent from 3-point range, but he wanted to perform at a more consistent level.
With Drew fielding one of his least experienced teams in 16 years at Baylor, McClure knew he had to play the best basketball of his career as a senior. That sense of urgency took another leap forward when fellow senior guard Jake Lindsey was forced to sit out this season to recover from hip surgery.
McClure and Lindsey had developed a close friendship since they became roommates as freshmen in 2015. To honor him, McClure changed his number from 22 to Lindsey’s 3.
“Jake is like my brother, probably one of my best friends for the rest of my life,” McClure said. “He’s the godfather to my daughter (10-month-old Laken). We’ve been living together since our freshman year. I asked him what he thought about me wearing his jersey number. I said that would be really cool to honor him to be able to put his jersey on.”
Lindsey, who is still with the team assisting the Baylor coaching staff, was touched by McClure’s gesture.
“He knew I was down by not being able to play and he did that to pick me up,” Lindsey said. “He didn’t have to do that, but I appreciate the gesture and where it came from. He’s made it look good.”
McClure has taken his leadership role seriously. After watching former Baylor teammates Taurean Prince and Ishmael Wainright lead the Bears, McClure wanted to follow in their footsteps and do all the little things to help the team win.
McClure loved the unselfishness Wainright showed during his senior year in 2016-17 as the Bears reached No. 1 in the Associated Press poll for the first time in school history following a 15-0 start. The Bears eventually finished 27-8 before bowing out in the Sweet 16.
“He was probably the best example of a leader that I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” McClure said. “He didn’t care about scoring points, he just cared about winning. So he would make the big rebounds, he would make the big defensive stops, get the big steal. He would never complain, averaging maybe six or seven points. That’s why everybody loved him. That’s why he was like an icon at Baylor because of the things that he did, little things that would add up.”
McClure has posted career highs this season with 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game as the Bears have gone 10-6 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 heading into Saturday’s game against No. 8 Texas Tech. His 84.2 free throw percentage and 39.5 3-point shooting percentage are also career bests.
Though Drew appreciates the 6-3, 215-pound McClure’s unselfishness and the physical style of play he brings as a defender, he wants him to look for his shot more often. McClure has surpassed 20 points four times this season, but had gone seven straight games without scoring in double figures before his 29-point outburst against Oklahoma State.
Drew expects to see more big scoring nights from McClure, especially since center Tristan Clark is out for the season with a knee injury.
“King’s one of those guys who tries to see what the team needs and fits that role,” Drew said. “But at the same time, as a coach you want him to be more aggressive offensively and do more things. When Tristan was rolling, he did a great job of getting him the ball. Now we need him to be more aggressive offensively, which he was the last game, and that’s what he’s capable of doing.”
Monday night’s performance against the Cowboys didn’t escape Texas Tech coach Chris Beard’s attention. He knows his team must contain McClure to pull off a road win Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
“I think he’s a confident player, and the basket seems to be really big for him right now,” Beard said. “He’s gotten better and you can see the development. He’s one of the better shooters in the Big 12, and an underrated defender. He makes a lot of plays in their zone and man-to-man defenses.”
McClure’s teammates have benefited from the steps he’s made to become a senior leader. Freshman guard Jared Butler has moved into the starting lineup for the last two games following Clark’s season-ending injury, but has been groomed by McClure throughout the season.
“King is a great leader,” Butler said. “You can tell that he’s experienced and has been through the storm. You can tell he’s been through the ups and downs of college basketball and is somebody you want to talk to, especially when a big game is coming. When you need wisdom or how to approach it, he’s a great guy to go to.”
McClure hopes to lead the Bears to the NCAA tournament before embarking on a pro basketball career. But he’s already got his eye on his post-basketball career after earning his degree from Baylor in December in health, kinesiology and leisure studies with a minor in communications.
He hopes to someday become a television sports analyst and host a talk show on ESPN. He felt privileged to shadow ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe when she covered the Baylor-Connecticut women’s basketball game Jan. 3 at the Ferrell Center.
“It was a really good experience just seeing the ins and outs of the business,” McClure said. “Going into the truck, looking at the truck, seeing how they put together all the graphics and the visuals. Seeing how they communicate in between the games, during the game, during timeouts. Seeing what she does up close and personal, it was really cool to see that view of it.”
Lindsey believes McClure would be a natural broadcaster because of his knowledge of sports, upbeat personality and deep, melodious voice.
“He’s got that late-night radio voice,” Lindsey said. “He’s charismatic and smiles a lot, so he’ll be fine. He knows the game and knows people and knows basketball and he speaks well, so those are good places to start.”
At nearly every Baylor game, McClure can look up into the crowd and see his parents. He’s thankful that they’ve been so supportive of him as he’s experienced the ups and downs of his college career.
“It’s unreal the support my parents provide for me,” McClure said. “I love them to death. My dad is the role model of what it’s like to be a man. My mom is a prayer warrior. She’s always there for me, always sending me scripture on a daily basis.”
Leroy McClure is proud of how his son has grown spiritually and intellectually throughout his years at Baylor. He’s also glad to see him coming into his own as a basketball player.
“King is a winner and understands there are times you go through adversity,” Leroy McClure said. “We want him to be a Godly man and make an impact on the world and society. We’ve seen his character built to another level.”
Those hard, uncertain days in the summer of 2015 are part of McClure’s past, but he’ll never forget them. Sometimes he thinks about what might have happened if his heart defect had gone undetected.
McClure said he’s grown in his faith throughout his four years at Baylor. Every day that he plays basketball for the Bears still seems like a gift.
“When I first got here my freshman year, I had the whole heart thing which basically in a sense saved my life,” McClure said. “So if you want to look at it like that, who knows I might be dead right now, just being honest. I’ve learned to be patient, humble, and just have a sense of gratitude for life itself.”