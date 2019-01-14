STILLWATER, Okla. – With big man Tristan Clark out for the season with a knee injury, Baylor found another way to attack Big 12 defenses.
Bomb away.
King McClure drained a career-high seven of 11 3-pointers and finished with 29 points as the Bears pulled out a gritty 73-69 win over Oklahoma State on Monday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Bears (10-6, 2-2) won their seventh straight game over the Cowboys (8-9, 2-3) and their fourth straight in Stillwater. The biggest reason was their superb long-range shooting.
Coming into the game ranked last in the Big 12 with a 29.2 3-point shooting percentage, the Bears buried 15 of 25 3-pointers. McClure set a career high with his 29 points while Jared Butler hit four of seven treys and scored 16 points while Makai Mason hit three of five 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.
With the game tied at 61, King nailed his seventh 3-pointer to give the Bears a three-point edge with 4:38 remaining. The Cowboys cut the lead to 65-64 on a pair of Cameron McGriff free throws but Butler answered with a tough drive for a basket to give the Bears a 67-64 lead with 2:42 remaining.
Oklahoma State’s Curtis Jones drove for a basket to cut Baylor’s lead to 67-66, with 1:02 remaining.
But McClure came through again as he rebounded his own shot and drew a foul before hitting both free throws to lift the Bears to a 69-66 lead with 44.6 seconds remaining.
After Michael Weathers missed a pair of free throws for the Cowboys, Mason hit a jumper with the shot clock winding down with 9.8 seconds to play. But McGriff buried a trey to cut Baylor’s lead to 71-69 with 4.5 seconds remaining.
Mason sealed the win by hitting a pair of free throws with 3.7 seconds remaining.
The Cowboys were also hot from 3-point range as they hit 13 of 29.
With McClure draining six of seven 3-pointers, the Bears went into halftime with a 40-35 lead. Butler was also hot from long range as he drilled three of four 3-pointers and scored 11 first-half points.
McClure gave a hint of things to come 20 seconds into the game as he scored the game’s first points on a 3-pointer.
Mason drilled a trey and McClure came back with his second 3-pointer as the Bears opened up an early 13-9 lead.
But the Cowboys came up with some hot long-range shooting of their own as they went on a 12-0 run that was highlighted by 3-pointers by McGriff and Jones. With Jones’ long 2-pointer, the Cowboys grabbed a 21-13 lead with 10:11 left in the first half.
Butler answered with a trey for the Bears before Jones responded with his second 3-pointer for the Cowboys who opened up a 24-16 lead.
But the Bears controlled the rest of the half as the Cowboys couldn’t stop Butler and McClure from going deep.
King buried three more treys to push the Bears to a 31-30 edge with 4:03 left in the first half. Weathers answered with a short jumper for the Cowboys, but Devonte Bandoo and McClure came back with treys for the Bears.
Mark Vital scored on a putback, drew a foul and hit the free throw with 15.7 seconds remaining to send the Bears into halftime with a five-point edge.
The Bears cooled off to start the second half as they missed their first four 3-pointers. The Cowboys stayed hot from long range as Thomas Dziagwa buried a pair of 3-pointers to give the Cowboys a 47-45 lead.
With Jones nailing a pair of treys, the Cowboys stretched their lead to 56-50 with 12:57 left in the game.
But once again, the Bears stormed back as Freddie Gillespie hit three free throws and Mason drilled a trey to take a 61-60 lead with 7:13 remaining.