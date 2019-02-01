Playing in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 54 years, Yale began believing more passionately that it could upset Baylor as the first-round game unfolded.
Since Yale was just two hours away from Providence, the Bulldogs already had a built-in homecourt advantage at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. But more fans kept cheering for the underdogs as the unthinkable win appeared more plausible.
At the center of Yale’s charge was sophomore point guard Makai Mason, who scored a career-high 31 points on an impressive array of shots like a spinning drive that morphed into a step-back jumper and a long 3-pointer off a fast break. With the ball in his hands so often, Mason drew a lot of fouls and converted 11 straight free throws.
When 12th-seeded Yale’s 79-75 win over fifth-seeded Baylor was complete in that 2016 game, the Bulldogs went crazy as they jumped all over each other in a mass celebration. It was one of the biggest basketball moments in school history.
“Once you’re shocking everybody, the arena kind of turned for us even if they weren’t Yale supporters originally,” Mason said. “So that was kind of cool. I was just kind of locked in and not thinking about much, just trying to do whatever it took to win. That happened to be scoring the ball a little bit more than I had. It was really an awesome feeling.”
What Mason didn’t know then was that his career-best performance at Yale was essentially an audition.
An audition to eventually play for the team he sent packing back to Waco.
Following that transcendent performance, Mason played in just one game the next two seasons for Yale due to a broken left foot. Since the Ivy League doesn’t allow players to redshirt, Mason would have one more year to play college basketball as a graduate transfer.
When Baylor coach Scott Drew heard Mason was looking for a school to play at his final season, he quickly let him know he was interested. He didn’t really need any game tape. As painful as it was to watch at the time, Drew saw the impact Mason could make for a basketball team live and in person.
“The same thing we’re seeing now we saw then when we lost to him in the tournament,” Drew said. “As we were scouting them, we saw his games before they played us and we knew he’s really good. We knew he would be hard to guard. He just had to get the rust off and his timing back.”
Mason committed to play his final season at Baylor in May 2017, a year before he graduated with a political science degree from Yale.
Everything Drew hoped he would see from Mason has come to fruition. Not only is Mason leading the Bears with a 15.3 scoring average and three assists per game, his experience and savvy in critical situations have been invaluable.
With five straight wins, the Bears are the hottest team in the Big 12 and have put themselves in solid position to make the NCAA tournament with a 14-6 overall record and a league-leading 5-2 mark. Baylor is coming off a 77-47 blowout of Oklahoma in Norman heading into Saturday’s game against TCU at the Ferrell Center.
“Makai has been terrific,” said Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger. “I think he’s given them a lot of security and confidence. He makes good basketball plays, scores tough baskets and has a lot to do with what they do as a team. When you step into a role, that’s not always easy to do as a new player in the program, but he’s done it comfortably.”
Mason has played some of his best basketball during the five-game winning streak, averaging 16.6 points and four assists while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3-point range. His biggest game was in an 85-73 win over West Virginia in Morgantown as he exploded for 29 points.
The Mountaineers tried to stop him with multiple defenders, but Mason showed his versatility by scoring on an array of shots. Giving up six inches to West Virginia’s 6-7 Jermaine Haley, the 6-1 Mason created enough space to hit a pair of fade-away jumpers off the backboard.
“He’s a very mature, very skilled player,” said West Virginia coach Bob Huggins. “Makai’s skill level is terrific, his mental approach to the game is very good, and I think he finds and exploits weaknesses. He doesn’t get rattled and doesn’t go faster than he’s capable like a lot of young guys do.”
Makai studiously honed his game by working with his father, Dan Mason, who coached him early in his career in AAU basketball and later in his junior and senior years at the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Conn. He literally grew up with a basketball in his hands.
“Makai was shooting a Nerf ball at a basket before he could walk, and was shooting baskets on a hoop since he was 2 years old,” Dan Mason said.
Growing up in Greenfield, Mass., Makai learned how to shoot and pass the ball at different angles and was taught how to move his feet to get into the best defensive positions. When Dan felt Makai was ready, he took him to the outdoor courts in nearby Springfield, Mass., to play pickup basketball against older players.
“I used to take him down to the inner city about 40 miles away and I’d pay the most athletic kids to play defense against him,” Dan said. “They were sometimes five years older than him. At 12, he was a college level ballhandler.”
Dan showed Makai how to get the best out of his teammates by passing the ball to them at the right spots to set them up for shots. But Dan grew disenchanted with AAU basketball during Makai’s high school years, partly because he saw too much selfish play on the court along with the corruption that’s become inherent in the AAU system.
Without the exposure to college scouts provided by the AAU circuit, Makai missed out on being widely recruited by nationally known basketball programs. But by his junior year, he had already committed to Yale, which offered an opportunity for an Ivy League education and play for a promising basketball program.
“I was getting some high major looks, Duke was interested a little bit, Notre Dame, Stanford and schools like that,” Makai said. “But I stopped playing AAU, so a lot of high majors dropped off at that point. It was mainly Ivy League schools at the end. Coach (James) Jones recruited me pretty hard and the school obviously was a big attraction for me.”
Coming off the bench as a freshman, Mason quickly made an impact as he averaged 6.2 points and 1.8 assists for a Yale team that finished 22-10 and won a share of the Ivy League title.
With Mason averaging 16 points and 3.8 assists as a sophomore, the Bulldogs were even better in 2015-16 as they repeated as Ivy League champions and won a school-record 23 games and lost just seven.
“It was kind of funny after Javier Duren left at point guard, everyone around the league was kind of like Yale is really down, they don’t have a point guard,” Mason said. “To be doubted like that, it was pretty cool to have a really special year. We were picked third or fourth in the league and we only had one loss to Princeton in league. It was a really special team and everyone bought into their roles.”
That 23rd win came against Baylor in the NCAA tournament when Mason delivered his superb 31-point performance that grabbed the attention of the college basketball world.
“I’ve been around college basketball here for 20 years, and I’ve seen a lot of guys play really well,” Yale coach James Jones said. “But there was no more important game for us than that one, and he played the biggest in the biggest moment. He was a tremendous competitor, but then he was hurt for two years and we didn’t get the true benefit of his talent.”
Following his great sophomore year, Mason thought about entering the NBA draft but decided to come back to Yale. He was chosen the Ivy League preseason player of the year entering the 2016-17 season.
But in a scrimmage against Boston College just before the start of the season, Mason dislocated a toe and found he had a stress fracture in his foot that put him on the shelf the rest of the year.
After undergoing surgery on the same foot in the summer of 2017, he wasn’t ready to play for the second straight season. Mason tried to come back late in the season against Harvard as he scored eight points in 21 minutes off the bench.
When the Bulldogs returned to practice, Mason felt pain in his left foot again and didn’t play the rest of the season.
“I came back for one game and it felt pretty good,” Mason said. “But I felt a little tweak in practice after the game and kind of shut it down. There was nothing on the MRI or X-ray, but we only had three more league games left at that point.”
When Mason began letting schools know he was going to play one more season elsewhere due to the Ivy League’s non-redshirt rule, Drew quickly got at the front of the line. Notre Dame called Dan Mason at the same time Makai was visiting Baylor, but he already knew he wanted to play for Drew.
“Coach Drew was interested and he obviously recruited me pretty hard, and that was the biggest thing,” Mason said. “I took a visit down here, and it ended up the only visit I took. I liked the school, the players and the coaching staff as well. I felt comfortable and made the decision then.”
With his left foot finally healed, Mason suffered another setback when he twisted his right ankle before this season, forcing him to miss the first three games. With his ankle improving as the season has progressed, he’s moved more fluidly and has been remarkably consistent by scoring in double figures in 16 of his 17 games.
Mason has plenty of battle scars. He suffered a black eye against Kansas three weeks ago and got a cut on his head last weekend against Alabama. But after all the injuries he’s endured, he’s determined to play through the pain.
“I guess I’m just kind of a magnet for contact, but I can’t really complain,” Mason said. “I think (Kansas forward) Mitch Lightfoot’s teeth went in my head too. It’s kind of a comedy of errors. I love competing, so it’s going to take a lot to keep me off the court.”
Mason is looking forward to getting a shot to play in the NBA and earning a master’s degree in sports management from Baylor.
But his most immediate priority is propelling the Bears to the NCAA tournament. Since center Tristan Clark went down with a season-ending knee injury three weeks ago, the Bears have had to reinvent themselves as a perimeter-oriented team and Mason has been a major catalyst.
“Obviously, it was tough when Tristan went out, but I think everybody has stepped up,” Mason said. “That’s the goal when you assemble a team is to have fun playing together, sharing the ball. I think that’s something we’re really doing. That would be icing on top of the cake to get back to the NCAA tournament, especially with this team and all the different pieces we have.”
Mason has made an effort not to talk too proudly or loudly about Yale’s win over Baylor in 2016. He knows it’s a sensitive subject for Drew and the players who were on that team.
But soon after arriving at Baylor last summer, Mason walked past some of the players who were watching a video of Yale’s win over the Bears in the NCAA tournament.
“They were kind of oohing and aahing on certain plays,” Mason said. “Ish (Wainright) was in there kind of leading the charge on that, so that was kind of a weird experience. I don’t think Coach Drew likes to bring it up at all, so I try to avoid it.”
But if not for that game, Mason probably wouldn’t be starring for Baylor right now. That’s an audition he definitely passed in Drew’s eyes.