The last time Makai Mason was on the same court as Baylor, he erupted for 31 points in Yale’s upset win in the first round of the 2016 NCAA tournament.
Now he’s put a new twist on an old adage: If you can beat them, join them.
After missing the first three games with an ankle injury, Mason buried three 3-pointers and gave the Bears the cohesiveness they had lacked as they romped to an 81-54 win over Nicholls State.
The game tipped off at 11 a.m. Friday to give Waco elementary school children a special day at the Ferrell Center. They came by the busloads and maintained their energy throughout the game.
“The Ferrell Center is a loud acoustical arena, and when you hear those kids yelling it definitely excites our guys,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “They all remember when they were kids, and it wasn’t that long ago for a lot of them. This is a chance for them to be role models and inspirations, and they took that seriously.”
The Bears (3-1) gave them a lot to shout about as they played with the kind of chemistry that Drew has been hoping to see. A big reason was the addition of Mason, who scored 11 points and did a tremendous job directing the team at point guard in his first game for the Bears following his arrival this year as a graduate transfer from Yale.
“Makai makes a huge difference, as we know,” Drew said. “We’ll get better the healthier he gets. He’s really a fun player to coach. It’s kind of like having a quarterback like Peyton Manning out there. You don’t have to call every play.
"He reads the defense and knows where the ball’s got to go, when it’s got to go, and he does a great job of making the right decision. He’s got a great poise, demeanor to him, and really communicates with the guys well.”
Mason played just one game in the last two seasons at Yale due to foot problems. So it was frustrating to sit out the first three games at Baylor with the ankle injury.
“It definitely felt good to get the juices flowing again playing,” Mason said. “The ankle was all right. There were some times where it hurt a decent amount, but I was able to get through it. Adrenaline definitely helped, for sure. I really wasn’t trying to do too much. I knew I was kind of limited a little bit with my body, and I was just trying to make the right play and not do too much.”
After hitting five of 21 shots in the first three games, Baylor freshman forward Matthew Mayer hit seven of 12 shots, including three of six from 3-point range to score a game-high 18 points. The 6-9 Mayer creates matchup problems with his size and shooting range.
“I just try to take what the defense gives me,” Mayer said. “I don’t try to necessarily create mismatch problems, I just get what I can. Coach really let me play a little bit more and I feel like I got an opportunity today. I was just missing my shots the first three games, but I felt like it was already there.”
Sophomore Mark Vital came through with the first double-double of his Baylor career with 11 points and 11 rebounds while dishing out five assists. He also locked down on Nicholls State guard Jeremiah Jefferson, who hit one of seven 3-pointers and finished with 13 points after coming into the game averaging 21.5 points.
Baylor placed five scorers in double figures, as Tristan Clark delivered 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks while King McClure scored 11 points.
The Bears came out slow as they hit one of their first nine shots, a 3-pointer by Mason. But they shot nearly 60 percent the rest of the half as they opened up a 37-21 lead.
Trailing 6-5, Mayer got the Bears started by draining a 3-pointer from the left side. Mason followed with a trey near the top of the arc before Mayer showed some nice footwork before banking in a shot. With McClure’s steal and layup followed by Mayer’s second 3-pointer, the Bears opened up an 18-11 lead.
Nicholls State tried to press the Bears with little success. Mayer continued to impress as he hit a free throw, missed a second free throw attempt, and then hustled for the rebound and followup basket to push Baylor’s lead to 24-12.
The Colonels seemed helpless to stop the Bears as Mason and McClure drained treys near the close of the first half to extend the lead to 16 points at halftime.
Nicholls State had used its press to stay in games against Louisville and Washington State before taking double-digit losses. But the press didn’t bother the Bears, who finished with a season-low eight turnovers.
“I thought our guys handled it really well, and to have eight turnovers any game, let alone against a team that presses,” Drew said. “The fact that they got out of the press means we were really effective against it.”
Baylor came out even hotter in the second half by outscoring Nicholls State 25-4 to stretch the lead to 62-25. Clark got things going by powering inside for a basket before Mason hit a short jumper.
Devonte Bandoo got hot by sinking a 3-pointer and breaking away for a ferocious slam dunk. Vital stepped outside and drained a rare 3-pointer and Clark got loose for a pair of layups.
With another 3-pointer by Mayer, the Bears opened up a 37-point lead and sealed the game midway through the second half.
The Colonels shot just 32.7 percent overall while hitting four of 26 3-pointers. The Bears also controlled the boards, 44-34.
“Well, I know we’re getting better,” Drew said. “We’re doing a better job identifying scouting reports and taking away guys that can shoot, guys that are better drivers. So each game we’ve improved. I thought for the first 35 minutes we were really good defensively.”