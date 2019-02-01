Everybody was beginning to wonder if Makai Mason would ever deliver a bigger game than the 31 points he scored for Yale in its upset of Baylor in the first round of the 2016 NCAA tournament.
Now TCU knows how the Bears felt on that March day three years ago.
Mason was absolutely unstoppable as he torched the Horned Frogs for 40 points in a 90-64 thrashing before a Ferrell Center crowd of 7,337 that was chanting “MVP” to the senior guard as the second half of Saturday night’s game wore on.
Mason amassed the most points ever by a Baylor player in a Big 12 game and recorded the sixth most points in school history as the Bears (15-6, 6-2) won their sixth straight game to remain tied with Kansas State for the Big 12 lead.
“I was just kind of locked in and my teammates did a great job of finding me,” Mason said. “They were kind of hyping me up throughout the game honestly, wanting me to shoot. I got some pretty easy looks just by some penetrations and kicks, and I was able to knock them down.”
After Mason hit 14 of 20 shots with nine of 12 from 3-point range, the fans gave him a standing ovation when Baylor coach Scott Drew pulled him out of the game with 2:54 remaining.
Drew was just excited Mason had his biggest scoring performance for the Bears instead of against them.
“Thank goodness,” Drew said. “Actually my wife brings that up more than anyone else, so I’m happy.”
Mason was so hot that Baylor’s big men were wondering if they even needed to crash the boards.
“We started off when Flo (Thamba) was in the game,” said Baylor center Freddie Gillespie, who collected 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. “When I subbed in for Flo I asked him ‘Are you still crashing the boards or no?’ Then Flo was like we’ve got to do it for film. I was like ‘Fair enough.’”
Mason delivered a solid first half by hitting five of nine shots and scoring 13 points, but he quickly kicked it into another gear to open the second half by draining his first eight shots as the Bears stretched their lead to 63-39 with 12:38 remaining.
“I knew we had to play well against a team that’s playing well, and when a kid has a career night it makes it even more difficult,” said TCU coach Jamie Dixon, who was trying to win his second game against Baylor this season after opening the Big 12 with an 85-81 win in Fort Worth. “It was him making shots and making plays, but they were getting second shots on kickouts. They’re not ranked but they’re playing as well as anybody.”
Coming out scorching, Mason scored Baylor’s first 16 points of the second half. The onslaught began when he drove for a basket before hitting a fall away jumper and then burying a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to stretch Baylor’s 39-28 halftime lead to 46-28 with 18:03 left in the game.
Just as TCU (15-6, 3-5) was beginning to find its shooting groove, Mason nailed three more 3-pointers to push the Bears to a 55-35 lead with 14:53 left in the game.
Mason then dished the ball to Mark Vital for a layup before stepping outside and draining two more 3-pointers to give him 35 points with 12:38 remaining.
“We’re trying to bottle that up, we’re not messing any of it up,” Drew said. “So hopefully it continues. As a coach, you know you’re not going to normally be able to, unless you’re Golden State, probably shoot that well for long periods of time.”
With TCU shooting just 36.7 percent, Baylor went into halftime with a 39-28 lead.
The Bears came out hot from 3-point range with King McClure and Mason going deep. But the Horned Frogs matched Baylor basket for basket in the early minutes as J.D. Miller got inside twice to score.
Baylor began extending its lead when Mason drilled a 3-pointer, Thamba got inside for a basket and Jared Butler hit a layup to make it 20-12 with 10:35 left in the first half.
Matthew Mayer gave the Bears a spark off the bench with a 3-pointer. After TCU cut Baylor’s lead to 23-20 with Kouat Noi’s basket, the Bears reeled off seven straight points as Gillespie got inside for a basket and Mason buried a trey and hit a jump shot.
The Bears took their biggest lead of the first half at 39-28 when Butler drained a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left.
The Bears shot 55.6 percent overall and hit 15 of 28 treys while dominating the boards by a 40-26 margin.
“The biggest thing like Coach Drew said is we’re playing with joy,” Gillespie said. “We truly enjoy playing with each other. When one of us does well, no one is like ‘Oh, I didn’t get mine.’ It’s like ‘Wow, look at this person I grind with during the summer and practice, they’re being successful.’ I think that’s the biggest thing.”