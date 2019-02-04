After erupting for a career-high 40 points against TCU, Baylor senior guard Makai Mason was named Big 12 men’s basketball player of the week.
It marked the second straight week that Mason earned a Big 12 honor after he was named the league’s co-newcomer of the week.
Mason hit 14 of 20 shots with nine of 12 from 3-point range as he scored the most points by a Baylor player ever in a Big 12 game in Saturday’s 90-64 win over TCU. The grad transfer from Yale credited his Baylor teammates for finding him for open shots.
“They did a great job finding me, just getting me some easy looks early and throughout the game,” Mason said. “I wasn’t even looking at the 3-point line, I was just looking at the basket. It was just kind of one of those nights.”
Following his outburst against the Horned Frogs, Mason leads the Big 12 in scoring in conference games with a 20.1 average and in 3-pointers with 3.4 per game. His 45.8 3-point shooting percentage ranks fourth in the league while his 50.0 shooting percentage ranks eighth.
For the season, Mason’s 16.7 scoring average ranks fourth in the Big 12. Mason’s scoring and assists have helped create opportunities for his Baylor teammates.
“Anytime somebody has a big game, it’s great because the other teams have to focus on that person even more,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “And that’s what makes you a great team is when you have multiple people that can step up and have good games.”
Mason guided the Bears to their sixth straight win to remain tied with Kansas State for the Big 12 lead with a 6-2 record heading into Wednesday’s game against Texas at 7 p.m. at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.
The Bears are now 15-6 overall and are beginning to grab national attention as they received 44 votes in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll to rank 30th. Baylor also received 55 votes in the coaches Top 25 poll to rank 27th.