LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas forward Dedric Lawson has been a double-double machine, so it’s no surprise that Baylor couldn’t stop him in Saturday’s regular season finale.
With Lawson amassing 23 points and 14 rebounds, the No. 13 Jayhawks rolled to a 78-70 win as the Bears fell to 0-17 all-time in Lawrence.
The Bears (19-12, 10-8) have lost their last three games and will be seeded fourth in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals against fifth-seeded Iowa State at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Kansas City.
While projections have the Bears as a lock to make the NCAA tournament, they’d like to pick up some postseason momentum in the Big 12 tournament.
“We need something to get these three losses off our back,” said Baylor freshman guard Jared Butler, who scored a career-high 31 points. “It’s a tough league, every game is a grind. Whatever team comes out more mentally prepared and energized is going to win.”
Already mathematically eliminated from winning their 15th straight Big 12 title going into the game, the Jayhawks (23-8, 12-6) finished 17-0 this season at Allen Fieldhouse. Like Baylor, the Jayhawks’ Big 12 tournament seeding had already been determined before the game as they’ll be the third seed against sixth-seeded Texas in the late game Thursday night.
After scoring just six first-half points, Lawson took over in the second half. The Big 12’s leading scorer and rebounder hit four of five field goals and nine of 10 free throws in the second half as he recorded his 20th double-double of the season.
With Baylor senior guard Makai Mason missing the game with a bruised toe that has plagued him throughout the last month, Butler tried to take up the slack as he hit 10 of 21 field goals and eight of 10 free throws while collecting six rebounds and three assists.
But the Bears struggled as a whole offensively by hitting just 35.8 percent, including a dismal 19.4 percent (six of 31) from 3-point range.
Nobody struggled more than senior guard King McClure, who hit one of seven 3-pointers and one of 10 field goals overall. He’s tried to get back into a groove in the last four games after missing five games with a knee injury, but it’s been difficult.
“When you play against a top 20 team you’re going to have to make shots, and six for 31 isn’t going to win,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew in his postgame radio interview. “We did a lot of things well and played hard but we’ve got to make shots. When Makai has been out before, it’s been harder for him (Butler) to know how much to distribute and to score. But he would have had a lot more assists if we had made baskets.”
Despite their offensive struggles, the Bears were still in the game in the second half.
With a chance to cut Kansas’ lead to three, Baylor forward Flo Thamba was called for a flagrant foul as he was battling for a rebound with 15:09 remaining.
Lawson hit both free throws and then stole the ball from Mark Vital and drew a foul. Lawson buried two more free throws to give the Jayhawks a 44-35 lead with 14:50 remaining.
Butler cut Kansas’ lead to six when he drove for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play. But the Jayhawks answered with a 10-2 run to open up their largest lead of the second half at 54-40 with 11:18 remaining.
Quentin Grimes started the stretch with a 3-pointer before Lawson hit four straight free throws. Grimes buried another trey to give the Jayhawks their 14-point lead.
Despite Butler’s inspired play, the Jayhawks maintained their double-digit lead through most of the rest of the game.
Trailing 72-62, the Bears tried to make a run when Butler hit a pair of free throws and Devonte Bandoo got loose for a layup to cut the lead to six with 2:35 remaining.
But Baylor could never inch any closer as Lawson scored inside again and Devon Dotson hit three free throws.
Now the Bears hope to make some noise in the Big 12 tournament to have a shot to improve their NCAA tournament seeding.
“The good thing is we get a couple of days to rest and recover,” Drew said. “Makai makes things easier for everyone, so hopefully we’ll have him back for the Big 12 tournament.”