When center Tristan Clark went down with a season-ending knee injury a month ago, Baylor coach Scott Drew hoped he could keep the rest of his team healthy the remainder of the season.
But the worst-case scenario unfolded at the worst possible time.
With a chance to move into a first-place tie in the Big 12, Baylor senior guards Makai Mason and King McClure were out with injuries against league-leading Kansas State, one of the nation’s most experienced teams.
Though the Bears played with great energy and passion, their lack of depth finally cost them at the end as the Wildcats rallied in the final minutes for a 70-63 win before 8,466 fans Saturday night at the Ferrell Center.
“I feel for them because they competed hard enough to win, we just didn’t execute well enough,” Drew said. “We didn’t rebound well enough to win, we turned it over too many times, and really credit Kansas State. Because at the end of the day, they made big 3’s late. The last nine minutes of the game, they won the game by the way they performed.”
With their eighth straight Big 12 win, the Wildcats (18-5, 8-2) now lead the league by 1½ games over Kansas, Iowa State and Texas Tech at 7-4. The Bears (15-8, 6-4) are two games behind Kansas State with eight regular season games remaining.
But the Bears’ most immediate concern is when they’ll get Mason and McClure back. Mason wore a boot on his right foot on the sidelines after suffering a toe injury in Monday’s practice. King was out with a knee injury that Drew said has hurt him for a while.
They’re both listed as day-to-day, but Drew doesn’t know if they’ll be back for Monday’s quick turnaround against Oklahoma at 8 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.
“If you believe in Murphy’s Law, I’d say we’re not getting anybody back,” Drew said. “But we’ll find out.”
The Bears were down to eight scholarship players and Baylor former football player Obim Okeke. Knowing that they had to bond together to even have a chance to beat the streaking Wildcats, the Bears played with high-level enthusiasm from the opening tipoff and led by as many as seven points in the second half.
But the Wildcats’ experience and depth made the difference as they outscored the Bears 19-7 in the final 6:11 to pull off the road win. After winning six straight games without Clark, the Bears have dropped their last two games to Texas and Kansas State.
“Give Scott (Drew) a lot of credit, they’ve kind of had to revamp their roster and then you’ve got to deal with these injuries,” said Kansas State coach Bruce Weber. “But those guys took it at us. Right from the beginning, they were quicker, they were physical. They’re as physical a team as there is in the league.
“I think they wore down at the end of the first half, and maybe the end of the second half. Obviously we made some plays, we made some shots and our defense picked it up a little bit down the stretch of the game, which was probably the difference.”
Making their first Big 12 starts, Freddie Gillespie and Devonte Bandoo gave the Bears a major spark. Gillespie nearly pulled off a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds by hitting six of seven field goals and blocked a pair of shots. Bandoo collected a team-high 15 points with five rebounds and three assists in a team-high 36 minutes.
“I just tried to execute whatever the coach wanted me to do, pass the ball or score the ball, just play the way he wanted me to play, just make the right reads,” Bandoo said. “I’ll be honest, I haven’t really played this type of minutes in a long time. I was kind of a little gassed, and I’ve got to get used to it.”
The Bears were still holding on to a 53-51 lead when Gillespie scored on a putback with 6:36 remaining. But Cartier Diarra and Kamau Stokes gave the Wildcats a 57-53 edge when they each drained 3-pointers.
After Gillespie missed the first free throw in a one-and-one situation, Dean Wade hit a pair of free throws before Stokes came back with another 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run and give the Wildcats a 62-53 lead with 3:20 remaining.
“We knew that we had to make plays, and it came down to who was going to be the tougher team, and I felt like we made the tougher plays, rebounds, loose balls, offensive rebounds,” said Stokes, who scored a game-high 20 points and nailed three of six 3-pointers. “Little plays changed that game for us.”
Baylor finally stopped Kansas State’s scoring streak when Mario Kegler buried a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 62-56.
But with a chance to slice into Kansas State’s lead even more, Diarra made the most sensational play of the day when he stole a pass by Baylor’s Mark Vital. As he was falling out of bounds, Diarra whipped the ball downcourt to Barry Brown, who broke away for a slam dunk to extend Kansas State’s lead to 64-56 with 1:49 remaining.
“I was just using my athleticism and used a little hang time,” Diarra said. “I was like kind of reading the court to see where everybody was at, and I saw Barry. I threw it long and he ran and got it before the Baylor player. It was a smart play.”
The Bears tried to get back into it as Bandoo nailed a 3-pointer and hit a pair of free throws to cut Kansas State’s lead to 64-61 with 35.9 seconds remaining. But Stokes drew a pair of fouls and hit four straight free throws to open up a 68-61 lead with 23.7 seconds remaining.
Baylor clearly missed the senior leadership of Mason and King in the final minutes.
“It was definitely tough, especially Makai,” Bandoo said. “He scored 40 points the other night (against TCU on Feb. 2), so you see what he can do. It’s tough especially at that four-minute mark. He can really control the game and control the team.”