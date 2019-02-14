With its one-and-done players, a deluge of transfers and remarkable parity, college basketball is one of the most unpredictable and transitory of all sports.
Dynasties are almost impossible to build, but somehow Kansas has bucked the trend.
Last year, the Jayhawks won their 14th straight Big 12 championship, breaking the NCAA Division I record of 13 by UCLA from 1967-79.
That feat is even more remarkable considering the depth of the Big 12, which consistently ranks among the best leagues from top to bottom in the country and often lands six or seven of its 10 teams in the NCAA tournament.
But that streak is certainly in jeopardy heading into the final three weeks of the Big 12 regular season.
With a 9-2 record, Kansas State leads the Big 12 by 1½ games with seven remaining in the regular season. Kansas and Texas Tech are 1½ games behind at 8-4, while Baylor and Iowa State stand two games back at 7-4.
Now in his 16th year at Kansas, Bill Self has won Big 12 championships before when the circumstances appeared dire. But can he do it again with center Udoka Azubuike out for the season with a wrist injury, senior guard Lagerald Vick out indefinitely to deal with a personal matter in Memphis, and forward Silvio De Sousa ruled ineligible by the NCAA after former Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola testified in federal court that he paid $2,500 to De Sousa's guardian?
“Kansas State without question is in the driver’s seat down the stretch,” Self said. “Our 8-4 record is good, but it’s not good when Kansas State is 9-2. We put ourselves in this position. We have opportunities to control our destiny, but we have a very small margin of error.”
Here’s a look at each of the Big 12’s top five teams and what they’re facing heading into the stretch run.
Kansas State
The Wildcats are one of the most experienced teams in college basketball, and it’s paid off as they’ve won nine straight conference games after losing their first two when preseason Big 12 player of the year Dean Wade was out with a foot injury.
Wade and senior guard Barry Brown have been two of the best players in the league and senior guard Kamau Stokes is a major 3-point threat. That veteran leadership has been prominent in crunch time as they’ve won their last four games over Oklahoma State, Kansas, Baylor and Texas by eight points or less.
“They have older guys that are five or six of their best players who not only have a lot of experience but a lot of winning experience,” said Texas coach Shaka Smart. “Most of them were there when they went to the Elite 8 last year. They know how to help each other out and have a really good dynamic.”
Now 19-5 for the season, the Wildcats have a big home game Saturday against Iowa State, and will follow with Oklahoma State, Baylor and Oklahoma in Manhattan. Their biggest remaining road game is Feb. 25 at Kansas, and they also play West Virginia and TCU on the road.
The Wildcats likely won’t have sophomore guard Cartier Diarra, a key player off the bench, for the rest of the regular season due to a broken finger. But they hope he can return for the postseason.
“Our hope is that we get him back more toward the end, the conference tournament if it all works out,” said Kansas State coach Bruce Weber. “He had surgery, and I feel bad for the kid and bad for the team. But we have been resilient and had injuries before. We just have to move forward and worry about what we can control and get ready for Iowa State.”
Kansas
The Jayhawks suffered their first big blow in early January when Azubuike suffered torn ligaments in his right hand, but the hits have kept coming.
Without the 7-0 Azubuike and the 6-9 De Sousa in the paint, the Jayhawks have become more of a perimeter-oriented team. But Vick’s absence and guard Marcus Garrett’s recent high ankle sprain have weakened the backcourt.
“I think it’s been one of the more challenging teams we’ve had,” Self said. “Just some unfortunate things have happened, and we’ve had to go to different lineups and play different. We have enough depth to plug guys in, and it totally changes the style of how we’re playing. But it has been fun seeing guys growing and stepping up into roles they’ve never had before. Hopefully as we go into February and March, we will be playing our best ball.”
Now 19-6 overall, the Jayhawks have one of the most favorable remaining schedules among the Big 12 contenders with home games against West Virginia, Kansas State and Baylor, and road games at Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.
They also have the best pedigree, so it would be unwise to count them out.
Texas Tech
With its offense swooning, the Red Raiders fell out of the top 10 after consecutive losses to Iowa State, Baylor and Kansas State.
But the Red Raiders have won five of their last six games to improve to 20-5 for the season. They put on a defensive clinic in Wednesday’s 78-50 thrashing of Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
“Defense is our identity, and it’s not a surprise because we recruit to it and spend a lot of time on it in practice every day,” said Texas Tech coach Chris Beard. “Our players have really bought into our identity. As our chemistry improves, we look to be playing our best basketball in March.”
While forward Tariq Owens and guard Matt Mooney bring fifth-year senior leadership to the squad, sophomore guard Jarrett Culver is the player the Red Raiders count on the most to make the game-changing plays.
The Red Raiders have two of their most important home games coming up Saturday against Baylor and Feb. 23 against Kansas. They will also host Oklahoma State and Texas and make road trips to TCU and Iowa State.
“You’ve got to stay the course,” Beard said. “A lot of big 12 games come down to one or two possessions, so you can’t get too high or too low and you’ve got to improve as the year goes on.”
Baylor
Like Kansas, Baylor lost its force in the middle when Tristan Clark went down with a season-ending knee injury in early January.
Shifting to a guard-oriented approach, the Bears reeled off six straight wins until injuries to Makai Mason and King McClure hit them hard before last Saturday’s 70-63 home loss to Kansas State.
Mason returned from his toe injury to dish out eight assists in Monday’s 59-53 win over Oklahoma, but McClure has missed the last two games with his knee injury, and his status is uncertain for the Bears’ 1 p.m. game against the Red Raiders Saturday in Lubbock.
“We haven’t had this many injuries in my 16 years here,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “But we’ve had great chemistry and leadership, and guys have been able to buy in. As long as that continues we can still be successful.”
Now 16-8 for the season, Baylor has the most difficult remaining schedule among the Big 12 title contenders with Texas Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State and Kansas on the road. Winning home games against West Virginia, Texas and Oklahoma State will be important for the Bears.
Iowa State
Nobody likes to face the Cyclones because of offensive weapons like Marial Shayok, Lindell Wigginton, Michael Jacobson and Talen Horton-Tucker.
But the Cyclones can be vulnerable defensively as they clearly showed in last Saturday’s 92-83 loss to TCU in Ames that snapped a four-game winning streak.
“TCU came in here and beat us up pretty good,” said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm. “We need to get back to playing well and the right way. Our defense wasn’t there. But when we’ve been doubted and questioned, we’ve responded.”
The Cyclones have road games remaining against Kansas State, TCU, Texas and West Virginia. Their home games are against Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas Tech, so there is no letup in their schedule.
But Big 12 coaches never really expect breaks in the schedule anyway. The way Kansas has withstood challenges and overcome obstacles over the years has made their 14-year championship streak all the more impressive.
“I think we’re just worried about each game and that’s all you can do,” Weber said. “You’ve got to give credit to Kansas because during their runs they’ve been able to come back and be mentally tough and get wins. They protect their home court, but they’ve also won on the road, and that’s allowed them to win championships.”