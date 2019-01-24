Gloom and a sense of foreboding pervaded the Ferrell Center when Baylor made the shocking announcement minutes before playing Kansas two weeks ago.
Center Tristan Clark was gone for the rest of the year. His knee injury seemed like a season defining moment.
Clark had developed into one of the best players in the Big 12. A 6-9 force in the paint that led the nation in field goal percentage and could rebound and block shots was the most irreplaceable player on the team.
How could the Bears possibly survive in a league as competitive as the Big 12 without the player they built their team around? Not only had Clark put up great numbers, he made his teammates look better because of his knack for hitting them for open shots when he was double teamed.
A full-on collapse seemed imminent. It would have been no surprise if Baylor was bound for its first losing season since 2006-07.
But Scott Drew hasn’t let the worst case scenario unfold. Drew and his coaching staff have reinvented this team from one built around Clark to a three-point shooting, transition-oriented team that’s reeled off three straight wins to improve to 12-6 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12, a half-game out of first place behind Kansas and Kansas State.
The Bears are playing with such confidence and a sense of purpose that they can start thinking about a subject that seemed unthinkable only a few weeks ago: the NCAA tournament.
Riding their recent hot streak, the Bears are now ranked No. 51 in the NET ratings. The NET has replaced the RPI this season as the NCAA’s standard for rating basketball teams based on their record, strength of schedule and quality wins both home and away.
The Bears’ current rating probably wouldn’t be good enough to make the NCAA tournament right now. They stand behind seven other Big 12 teams, and are only ahead of Oklahoma State and West Virginia, which have losing records.
But the good thing about having so many teams rated ahead of them is that the Bears have an opportunity to surge in the ratings as their remaining 12 Big 12 regular season games unfold.
Even a win in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at the Ferrell Center would improve their rating. The Crimson Tide is rated No. 41 following Tuesday’s 74-53 blowout of Mississippi, the No. 20 team in the Associated Press poll.
The fact that Drew is adapting to his available talent should be no surprise for fans who have watched him transform his teams in different ways over his 16 seasons at Baylor.
Every team has been a little different. Some have been more power-oriented, some more guard-oriented. Some have featured a lot of upper class leadership, while other teams have been short on veterans like this season.
While Baylor’s zone defense has been highly effective, Drew’s teams have switched back to man-to-man when situations have called for it. It’s all about adapting, which successful coaches have to do constantly in a men’s basketball climate in which players across the country transfer at the drop of a hat.
Through it all, Drew has put together one of the most successful programs in the Big 12 over the last 11 years, and has made Baylor a player on the national scene. It could have all gone a different way if Baylor had hired another coach 16 years ago.
After taking over a scandal-wrecked program in 2003 that was down to five scholarship players at one point during his first season, Drew built the program into an NCAA tournament team by 2008.
But after the core of that team – guards Curtis Jerrells and Henry Dugat and forward Kevin Rogers – was gone after making the 2009 NIT championship game, Drew’s program appeared to be at a crossroads.
Could he build on his initial success? The Big 12 coaches picked Baylor 10th out of 12 teams in the 2009-10 poll.
But Baylor surprised most observers by producing one of the best years in school history, finishing second in the Big 12 and advancing all the way to the Elite Eight before losing to eventual national champion Duke.
With Drew switching from man-to-man to a zone, Baylor transformed into a defense-oriented team that was spearheaded by forward Ekpe Udoh, who became the sixth pick in the 2010 NBA draft.
That zone has paid dividends for the Bears ever since as they reached the Elite Eight again in 2012, won the NIT in 2013 and made a program-record four straight NCAA tournament appearances from 2014-17 with a pair of Sweet 16 berths.
Baylor landed some of the top recruits in the country from 2010-12, including forwards Perry Jones, Quincy Miller and Isaiah Austin. But Drew has sustained success with less heralded players that he and his staff have developed. Difference makers like Quincy Acy, Cory Jefferson, Brady Heslip, Taurean Prince and Johnathan Motley.
Talented junior college transfer point guards like Pierre Jackson, Kenny Chery and Lester Medford were key additions. Do-it-all guys like Royce O’Neale, Ishmael Wainright and Jake Lindsey, and emotional leaders like Rico Gathers have been important factors.
But I don’t know if Drew has ever faced a mid-season crisis point as profound as losing Clark. They looked lost and disoriented in the early minutes against Kansas in their first game without their big man. But the Bears showed some good signs by rallying to make the game close before dropping a 73-68 decision.
Making a tough turnaround in Stillwater two days later, Baylor’s transformation began to unfold. Coming into the game as one of the nation’s worst 3-point shooting teams, they buried 15 of 25 treys to pull off a 73-69 win over Oklahoma State.
Next up was a home date against then-No. 8 Texas Tech, one of the best defensive teams in the country. The Bears weren’t as hot from long range, but they hit 11 of 29 treys and 14 of 16 free throws while playing solid defense to pull off a 73-62 win at the Ferrell Center.
Facing another challenging Saturday to Monday turnaround in Morgantown, the Bears dominated most of the game in an 85-73 win over West Virginia.
“They found a way to have success without one of the best players in the league,” said Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton. “You could see it in the Kansas game, they started shooting a lot more 3’s. One thing they found out is that numbers were not telling the whole story. They were in the bottom 30 in the nation in 3-point shooting, but they turned the page and are now shooting the 3 at a good clip.”
Without Clark, every player on the floor has had to step up his game and share the ball more. In each of the last three wins, a different player has led the Bears in scoring as senior guard King McClure went off for a career-high seven 3-pointers and 29 points against Oklahoma State, freshman guard Jared Butler collected 19 points against Texas Tech, and Yale transfer guard Makai Mason hit a season-high 29 against West Virginia.
Mason showed all of his fifth-year senior savvy as he angled his body and created enough space to make some near impossible shots with West Virginia defenders all over him.
“We went into the game knowing Makai could make open shots from a perimeter standpoint,” said West Virginia assistant coach Larry Harrison. “But he surprised us a little because he made some tough shots over big guys. We had 6-7 Jermaine Haley on him and he made a couple that surprised our coaching staff. It was his night. He’s a very good player and he competed.”
While the Bears have become a more perimeter-oriented team, the jobs their big men have done shouldn’t be overlooked. Former Division III player Freddie Gillespie and freshman Flo Thamba have made big contributions inside to help forwards Mark Vital and Mario Kegler.
“First and foremost, King and the upperclassmen have done a great job buying into what we’re trying to do,” Drew said. “We’ve really been sharing the ball and that’s allowed us to get good looks and make shots. But (Gillespie and Thamba) have done a great job defensively and helping us physically, and they’ve done a good job on the glass and passing the ball. Both have a lot of size and length to plug the middle of the zone.”
To reach the NCAA tournament, the reinvented Bears will have to keep growing and developing to win in a difficult league in which games often come down to the last few possessions.
Drew will have to keep adjusting and fine-tuning his team. But he’s always been able to adapt to the talent he has on hand, so this challenge is right in his wheelhouse.