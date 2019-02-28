Many of the usual prominent names were among the 15 nominees for Naismith college basketball coach of the year released Wednesday.
The last two winners – Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and Virginia’s Tony Bennett – were on the list along with Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, North Carolina’s Roy Williams and Gonzaga’s Mark Few. Texas Tech’s Chris Beard was the only Big 12 coach.
All great coaches of Top 25 teams, all deserving.
But any list of national coach of the year candidates that doesn’t include Baylor’s Scott Drew is incomplete.
Drew has done a phenomenal job of taking an injury-riddled team that was picked ninth in the Big 12 and making it a contender for the championship.
This is the 16th team Drew has coached at Baylor and it will be the eighth he will take to the NCAA tournament. All of those teams have had different strengths, different personalities.
But Drew has never done a better coaching job to overcome so much adversity to excel in the toughest conference in America from top to bottom.
Drew has become a master of reinvention.
He had to reinvent his team after Tristan Clark, one of the Big 12’s best big men and Baylor’s go-to player, went down with a season-ending knee injury in early January.
After Clark’s injury, Baylor remarkably won six straight games as former Division III forward Freddie Gillespie and freshman forward Flo Thamba took on bigger roles.
When senior guard Makai Mason burned TCU for a career-high 40 points in a 90-64 romp to open February, it looked like the Bears could sail along behind his hot shooting the rest of the year.
Guess what? Drew had to reinvent his team again.
Both Mason and senior guard King McClure began dealing with injuries, which meant transfers like Mario Kegler and Devonte Bandoo and freshman guard Jared Butler had to step up.
Playing with a bruised toe, Mason has hit just eight of 56 shots and scored 35 points in the five games he’s played since his outburst against TCU. But Drew has had the wisdom to know the Bears needed Mason’s savvy and experience on the court to pull out close wins against Oklahoma, Iowa State and West Virginia.
With Mason struggling through a 1-for-10 shooting night Wednesday against Texas, other Baylor players took over. Bandoo came off the bench to score 18 points, including four straight 3-pointers in the second half as the Bears overcame a 19-point deficit to send the game into overtime.
Most of Butler’s 15 points were clutch shots in the late minutes of regulation and overtime. Mark Vital was in his usual beastmode on the boards and hit all seven free throws after coming into the game shooting 46.7 percent from the line.
Most prominently, Kegler produced a career night as he scored 24 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked two shots. He sealed Baylor’s electric 84-83 win over the Longhorns at the Ferrell Center when he nailed two free throws with 3.2 seconds remaining in overtime.
After the game, the Baylor players gave Drew a lot of credit for keeping the team believing they could be a Big 12 championship contender even with all the injuries they’ve endured. There’s not a more positive coach in college basketball, and his attitude has reflected on his players.
“I just think that’s a testament to his faith and what he believes in,” Butler said. “He’s a joyful person. You’ll never have a bad day with him not having the same energy and the same hope. I think that carries on to us. We’re going to play the same, we’re going to do what we need to do. That’s just Coach Drew.”
Always humble, Drew never takes a lot of credit for Baylor’s success, which includes two Elite Eight and two Sweet 16 appearances in the NCAA tournament, and an NIT championship. He often says “Players make coaches look a lot better when they make shots.”
Baylor radio broadcaster John Morris told Drew after the Texas game that when the Bears were down 17 or 19, the probability was 99 percent that they would lose the game.
“So I quickly responded, ‘So you’re telling me we’ve got a chance,’” Drew said. “So the old ‘Dumb and Dumber’ came through. Anyway really credit the guys for persevering, fighting.”
But it’s not that simple. Drew and his staff put the players in the right places to be successful regardless of who’s healthy enough to play. It takes considerable instinct to get the right combinations of players on the floor at the right times to win in a league in which games usually go down to the last few possessions.
In the last 10 years, Baylor has the second best record behind Kansas in Big 12 games at 99-74 for a 57.2 winning percentage. That’s not just talent or dumb luck. That’s a lot of good coaching.
Who would have believed the Bears would be 19-9 overall and 10-5 in the Big 12 and just a game out of first place with three remaining? Kansas State and Texas Tech are tied for the lead at 11-4 while 14-time defending Big 12 champion Kansas is tied with Baylor for third.
Baylor arguably has the toughest remaining schedule among the Big 12 title contenders with Saturday’s date at Kansas State followed by Wednesday’s final home game against Oklahoma State. The Bears end the regular season against Kansas on March 9 at Lawrence’s Allen Fieldhouse, a place they’ve never won.
“It’s pretty amazing how Scott gets them to play hard and compete every game,” said Kansas State coach Bruce Weber. “He’s done a great job. No doubt he deserves a lot of credit. I expect the same fight and energy level that they’ve played with all year and we’re going to have to match that.”
Don’t be surprised if Drew has to reinvent his team again before the season is over. But he’s got that skill down cold.