The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its next community luncheon on Wednesday, featuring Baylor men’s basketball coach Scott Drew as the guest speaker.
The luncheon will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the fellowship hall of Waco’s First Baptist Church. Food will be provided by Fuddrucker’s, and tickets are $10 each.
The FCA will present Drew with the John Lotz “Barnabas” Award, which is given out annually to a basketball coach whose life exhibits a commitment to Christ, integrity and encouragement to others. It’s named for former Florida head coach John Lotz.
For tickets, email benjohnson@fca.org.