Sitting in his dorm room at Carleton College, Freddie Gillespie had a revelation as he watched a Division I basketball game.
Gillespie was a NCAA Division III forward at the prestigious liberal arts school in Northfield, Minn. But as his eyes followed the TV screen that day two years ago, he began to believe he had the height and athleticism to play with the big boys at the highest level of college basketball.
“It was like an epiphany,” Gillespie said. “I can do what they do. I called my mom and said I want to make this thing happen. It was in the middle of my Division III season. She said ‘OK, just finish out this season and we’ll try to figure it out at the end.’”
Now Gillespie is one of those players that viewers see on national TV, playing in one of the toughest and most respected conferences in the country.
After redshirting last season, Gillespie has become a major factor in the paint for Baylor as it competes for the Big 12 title and tries to secure a NCAA tournament berth.
Since center Tristan Clark went down with a season-ending knee injury in early January, Gillespie and freshman forward Flo Thamba have ably filled the void. Though neither player possesses Clark’s superb offensive skills, they’ve formed a presence with their rebounding, shot blocking and defensive abilities.
Gillespie has averaged 6.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in the 10 games since Clark’s injury as the Bears have gone 7-3. But during the last six games, the 6-8 Gillespie has upped his game by averaging 8.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 20.3 minutes per game.
“It’s just an enjoyable experience,” Gillespie said. “You come here to play basketball and you always dream about having the minutes and being out there in front of the fans. I feel like I’ve held my own. But there’s still another level I can get to in terms of physicality and strength.”
When asked what he needs to contribute to the team, he said, “Setting good ball screens, playing solid defense, blocking shots, getting deflections, and rebounding, of course.”
But one facet of his game was noticeably absent in his self-appraisal.
“Oh yeah, scoring,” Gillespie said. “Usually I don’t create my own shots, whatever plays Jared (Butler) or Mark (Vital) or Makai (Mason) make around the basket. I know that if we run the offense, they’ll give me the ball in the place where I can be successful.”
When Gillespie does score, it’s usually meaningful. He’s thrown down some vicious dunks that have sent the Ferrell Center crowd into a frenzy.
“Definitely when I do get to score, it’s emphatic,” Gillespie said. “Coach (Scott) Drew always says dunks are a high percentage shot, so that’s what I take.”
In Monday’s 59-53 win over Oklahoma, Gillespie scored just one basket. But it was the biggest play of the game as he pulled down an offensive rebound and dropped the ball into the basket with 36 seconds remaining to help seal Baylor’s win that snapped a two-game losing streak.
When Drew sees Gillespie make a game-winning play, he thinks about all the hard work it took for him to get into that position.
“Freddie might have improved more than any player we’ve ever coached, from the standpoint when he first got here to where he’s at now,” Drew said. “And he deserves all the credit for his hard work.”
After drawing inspiration from that Division I game he watched two years ago, Gillespie got his break to play at a higher level when Al Nuness told his son, Baylor director of player development Jared Nuness, about a young forward that was playing Division III basketball in Minnesota who had been overlooked out of high school.
Gillespie was a late bloomer who didn’t start playing basketball until eighth grade after giving up football.
“I played football and it was my first love,” Gillespie said. “I was sure I was going to play Division I football when I was in sixth or seventh grade. I’m a die-hard (Minnesota) Vikings fan.”
Basketball development came slow after Gillespie broke his ankle during his freshman year and then tore his ACL before his senior year at East Ridge High School in Woodbury, Minn., a suburb of St. Paul. Though Gillespie rehabbed and played his senior year, he didn’t show enough skills to draw the attention of Division I schools. So he thought Division III was his best option.
“I hadn’t played that long and I didn’t really think I had the basketball IQ or the ability or the polish,” Gillespie said. “So D-III was the only place I really looked.”
Gillespie traveled 40 miles south of his hometown to play at Carleton where he was used sparingly as a freshman in 2015-16. Knowing he needed to get a whole lot better to see more time as a sophomore, Gillespie became a gym rat.
“I really got into the gym and worked on finishing or hook shots or jumpers, dribbling the ball,” Gillespie said. “I simulated game situations as much as I could on my own. If I’m in this position in a game, what do I do?”
Eager to develop his craft, Gillespie dusted off a shooting gun machine that rebounded balls under the basket into a large net and shot them back to allow players to take repeated shots.
“One time I found an old shooting gun that was in a closet,” Gillespie said. “It was way back and had dust on it, and looked like it hadn’t been used in years. So I said, ‘Coach, how long has this been back here?’ He said, ‘We hadn’t used that in three or four years, does it still work?’ I used that until it eventually broke down again.”
The extra work paid off as Gillespie averaged 10 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 22.8 minutes as a sophomore at Carleton in 2016-17. He was more athletic than most of the other Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference players and believed he could play Division I basketball.
Al Nuness had starred at the University of Minnesota in the late 1960s and still had a great eye for talent. He also knew Gillespie’s parents in the Twin Cities.
“He played professionally, then he was a scout,” said Jared Nuness. “So he always had an eye for talent because he had been around basketball so much. My dad was actually the first one who talked to me about Freddie. He said Freddie was long and athletic and had potential to be very good. But he had just started playing basketball a few years back.”
The connection between the Nuness and Gillespie families led to Freddie’s arrival at Baylor in the summer of 2017. A gifted student, he changed his major from computer science to political science, and began the process of transforming from a Division III to a Division I player.
It was clear to the Baylor coaches that Gillespie was raw and needed to develop his skills and improve his strength to compete in the Big 12.
Gillespie came to Baylor last year as a walk-on with the opportunity to earn a scholarship. He thought he had all the physical strength he needed as he went into his first weight lifting session, but it didn’t take long to realize he was wrong.
“I said it’s nothing, I’m strong, I know how to work out,” Gillespie said. “I ended up throwing up on my first lift.”
But Gillespie was determined to become a better player and took advantage of everything Baylor had to offer.
“I came here and Coach Drew was ‘Hey look, we can’t give you a scholarship right now,’” Gillespie said. “But we want you as a preferred walk-on and see what you’ve got at the end of the year. I was like ‘I’m getting that scholarship.’ He said you can be as good as you want to be. We have all the resources. So I just came here and made use of every single one. The gym was open 24-7 and they said we even have an air mattress here.”
Gillespie shifted his basketball education into another gear as a redshirt last season as he practiced against senior big men like Jo Lual-Acuil and Terry Maston.
“When I first got here, I knew the Big 12 was known as a big and physical league,” Gillespie said. “But I was shocked by how strong everyone was, even the point guards. I saw King (McClure) and said ‘How are you a guard?’ To be that strong as a guard, it was crazy to me. All the skills, all the finishing, there was just a certain level of strength you needed just to be on the floor.”
As last year’s practices wore on, Gillespie’s Baylor teammates could see how far he had come in such a short amount of time. They were highly impressed by his work ethic.
“Everybody was a little iffy about him because he looked like a deer in headlights,” said former Baylor forward Nuni Omot, who is now a rookie playing for the Long Island Nets in the NBA’s G League. “One thing I will say about Freddie is he works and he deserves everything coming his way and everything that’s happening right now because he is probably one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen first-hand. He had something to prove. Freddie came a long way, honestly.”
Gillespie improved so much that Drew awarded him with a scholarship before this season and was quickly thrown into action. With forward Mario Kegler suspended for the first six games for violation of team rules, Gillespie collected seven points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes in Baylor’s season-opening loss to Texas Southern.
But after averaging 13.8 minutes in Baylor’s first five games, Gillespie found himself at the end of the bench as he didn’t play in eight of the next nine games. Then Clark injured his knee and the Bears desperately needed Gillespie to produce.
“When a player of his caliber goes down, a really talented player, there was a big gap to fill,” Gillespie said. “For me, only Tristan can be Tristan. Only I can be Freddie, so I tried to go out and be the most impactful Freddie on the floor.”
The big man combination of Gillespie and the 6-10 Flo Thamba has worked well for the Bears as they’ve both played outstanding defense while developing into strong rim protectors.
They’ve made each other better by competing in practice and have become good friends as well. In Friday’s interview session, they played off each other so effortlessly that they could go on the comedy circuit as the Freddie and Flo Show.
When asked if it ever gets physical between them during practice, Flo said, “I’d say it does. There are times I beat Freddie and he just wants to go home and cry.”
Freddie: “I definitely hit first.”
Flo: “But besides that, I’d say it’s a good, competitive environment. It’s a fun environment.”
Freddie: “I set harder screens.”
Flo: “I get better rebounds.”
Freddie: “No, you hand check.”
When Freddie was asked if Flo ever blocks his shots, he said, “Sometimes he’ll get a good one in. But we’ve been playing against each other so long that we know each other’s moves. It gets harder down the stretch because now we’ve been going one-on-one for like a year now. So I have to get more creative. I double-faked once. Now I’m on like a triple-pump fake and he still won’t bite.”
That camaraderie carries over to the games as the Bears have benefited from their inspired play. But no matter how much he develops as a Division I basketball player, Gillespie takes with him lessons his mother taught him long ago.
“Her biggest thing was don’t do anything that you’re not going to go 100 percent in,” Gillespie said. “Whether it’s basketball or school, give it your best effort. In school, she didn’t say get good grades, just give your best effort. In basketball, she never said go get 30 points, give your best effort. I take that around in life.”
BEAR FACTS – Baylor coach Scott Drew said it will be a game-time decision whether guards Makai Mason and King McClure play when the Bears face Texas Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday in Lubbock. After missing one game with a toe injury, Mason played 35 minutes in Baylor’s last win over Oklahoma and finished with six points and eight assists. McClure has missed the last two games with a knee injury.
“He (Mason) played well the other night,” Drew said. “The big thing was the soreness afterwards and just how he continues to recover and progress from that. It’s been explained to me that it will probably be a longer process rather than a shorter process to get him back to where when he was playing really well and pain-free.”