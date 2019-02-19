AMES, Iowa – With Baylor needing a Top 25 road win that would pop off its NCAA tournament resume, junior forward Freddie Gillespie delivered in a big way Tuesday night.
Gillespie recorded his first double-double of the season as he amassed 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Bears overcame No. 19 Iowa State, 73-69, before a packed house of 14,084 at Hilton Coliseum.
The win was the Bears’ first on the road over a Top 25 team this season as they improved to 17-9 overall and 8-5 in the Big 12 Conference with five regular season games remaining.
Playing his first season of Division I basketball after starting his career at Carleton College in Northfield, Minn., Gillespie nailed seven of eight shots and blocked two shots. His rebounding helped the Bears win the boards, 44-28.
Many of his family and friends from Minnesota made the three-hour trip to Ames to watch him play on a snowy night.
“I had my high school coach here, my mom, dad, sister and high school teammates and teammates from Carleton,” said Gillespie in his postgame radio interview. “The key to a big road win is to get going early. When the crowd does get going, you’ve got to calm down and take your best shot. I like shots under the basket because those are high percentage.”
Freshman Jared Butler led the Bears with 17 points as he hit five of eight 3-pointers. But the presence of senior point guard Makai Mason can’t be underestimated.
After missing two of the last three games with a bruised toe, Mason hit just four of 18 field goals, but he nailed four clutch free throws in the final 35 seconds and got the ball to the right places for his teammates.
“We don’t win without him,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Even if Makai misses a shot, he draws so much attention that he allows other people to have an advantage. It was a gutsy performance. Not practicing makes it a little tougher rhythm-wise. Hopefully from now on he won’t be sore because we like winning.”
Butler made one of the biggest shots of the game when he drained a 3-pointer to give the Bears a 69-65 lead with two minutes remaining. Then Gillespie blocked Nick Weiler-Babb’s shot before Mason hit a pair of free throws to give the Bears a 71-65 lead with 35 seconds to play.
Marial Shayok scored for Iowa State (19-7, 8-5) to cut Baylor’s lead to four. But Mason hit two more free throws to put the game away for the Bears with 11 seconds remaining.
With Mason back in the lineup, the Bears seemed energized as they quickly jumped out to a 10-point lead midway through the first half.
After the Cyclones grabbed a 9-4 lead with Talen Horton-Tucker’s 3-pointer, the Bears went on a 14-0 run to grab a 19-9 lead.
Butler started the streak with a 3-pointer before Mason nailed a short jumper. Mark Vital and Gillespie blocked Iowa State shots. Then the pair teamed up offensively as Vital rebounded a missed shot and passed to Gillespie for a dunk.
Butler followed with his second 3-pointer before Flo Thamba and Mario Kegler scored on putbacks.
Though Devonte Bandoo and Mason buried 3-pointers, the Cyclones began to chip away at Baylor’s lead.
Both Lindell Wigginton and Horton-Tucker drove for baskets before Tyrese Halliburton stepped outside and drained a 3-pointer. Cameron Lard’s short jumper cut Baylor’s lead to 29-27 with 5:40 left in the first half.
Throughout the rest of the first half, Baylor and Iowa State traded baskets. Vital drove inside twice for baskets and Mason got loose for a layup. After Lard scored in the paint for the Cyclones, Kegler gave the Bears a 38-34 halftime lead by slicing inside for a basket.
The Cyclones finally regained the lead for the first time since the early minutes when Horton-Tucker scored on a reverse layup to make it 44-42.
But Bandoo responded with a 3-pointer before Gillespie scored on a putback to give the Bears a 47-44 edge.
The game continued to swing back and forth. After Kegler drained a 3-pointer, Wigginton answered with a trey for the Cyclones to cut Baylor’s lead to 50-49.
Following Shayok’s layup and free throw, the Bears regained the lead at 53-52 with Butler’s 3-pointer with 11 minutes remaining.