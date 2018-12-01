WICHITA, Kan. – With Baylor on the verge of a stunning comeback, Wichita State composed itself just in time Saturday night before a packed house of 10,506 fans at Koch Arena.
The Bears cut a 33-point deficit late in the first half to five with just under four minutes remaining in the game.
But the Shockers got three-point plays from Samaje Haynes-Jones and Markis McDuffie in the final minutes to hang on to a 71-63 win over the Bears.
Playing their first true road game, the Bears (5-3) were frigid in the first half as they hit just six of 28 shots and committed nine turnovers. Wichita State (4-3) blew out to a 42-9 advantage and went into halftime with a 44-15 lead.
But it was a completely different story in the second half as the Bears hit 17 of 34 shots and committed five turnovers as they outscored the Shockers, 48-27.
“I’m proud of our effort in the second half where we cut it to a two possession game,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We’ve got to get to that point where we play 40 minutes like this and execute down the stretch. The more we get used to playing with each other we can become that second half team for 40 minutes.”
Haynes-Jones hit seven of 11 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points while pulling down 10 rebounds. Erik Stevenson collected 18 points and McDuffie finished with 15 points for the Shockers.
Tristan Clark and Mario Kegler scored 12 points apiece for the Bears while King McClure picked up 10 points.
The Bears delivered a furious rally in the second half as Wichita State’s huge lead nearly collapsed.
Trailing 60-49 with 4:35 remaining, Clark scored on a tip-in before Makai Mason stole the ball, drew a foul and converted a pair of free throws.
After McClure stole the ball and scored, the Bears trimmed Wichita State’s lead to 60-55 with 3:46 remaining.
“In the first half, we got off to a very, very slow start, but the second half the team showed heart,” McClure said. “We came up a little short but I’m proud of how hard we fought. A lot of teams would have given up.”
The Bears had a shot to pull within two but Kegler missed a 3-pointer. Stevenson answered with a short shot near the basket to give the Shockers a 62-55 lead.
Then Haynes-Jones drove for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw to complete a three-point play to give the Shockers a 65-55 lead with 2:17 remaining.
The Bears cut the lead to 65-59, but McDuffie drove for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw for another three-point play to help the Shockers seal the win with 52 seconds remaining.
Drew was disappointed the Bears finished with just five assists while committing 14 turnovers.
“First road games are never easy and being a young team it’s even worse,” Drew said. “In the second half, we got higher percentage shots and scored and we were able to get back and set our defense. We’ve got to do a better job taking care of basketball. We have to do a better job helping each other get shots. We’re a better facilitating team than that.”