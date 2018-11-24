NICEVILLE, Fla. — Baylor coach Scott Drew nailed down his 300th win at Baylor with an assist from senior King McClure.
McClure scored a career-high 27 points to lead Baylor to third place in the Emerald Coast Classic with a 72-61 victory over George Mason on Saturday.
Drew is 300-197 in his 16th season at Baylor and is among 17 active coaches who have hit the 300-win milestone with their present teams.
Looking on was his father, Homer Drew, who notched 317 wins at Valparaiso and 640 in his career before retiring. Scott Drew has 320 career wins including his one season at Valparaiso.
Baylor played in the third-place game after a 78-70 loss to Mississippi on Friday night.
McClure shot eight of 17 from the field, including five of 11 3-pointers. He delivered a strong all-around game with 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Grad transfer Makai Mason added 18 points for Baylor (4-2) as he hit all eight of his free throw attempts. Those were the only two double-figure scorers for the Bears as Tristan Clark and Devonte Bandoo hit seven apiece.
The Bears shot just 38.9 percent from the field but knocked down 24 of 29 free throws.
Otis Livingston led George Mason (2-5) with 26 points while Jarred Reuter added 15.
McClure scored nine straight points in just over a minute as Baylor went from four down to five ahead at 26-21 with 2:54 left in the first half.
Baylor was hanging on to a 28-27 lead at halftime after six lead changes and three ties in the first half.
George Mason retook the lead at 32-30 early in the second half, but McClure then put Baylor ahead for good with another 3-pointer to begin an 8-0 run.
Mason followed with a pair of free throws before McClure drove for a basket, drew a foul, and hit the free throw to complete a three-point play to give the Bears a 38-32 lead.
The Bears extended their lead to double digits at 49-39 with a pair of Jared Butler free throws with 10:57 remaining in the game.
George Mason cut BU’s lead to 49-45 after Livingston drained a 3-pointer and Justin Kier scored on a layup with 8:33 remaining. But McClure answered with another 3-pointer and Mason scored on a layup to push Baylor’s lead back to nine.
Following a six-game suspension, Mario Kegler will be eligible to play for the Bears for the first time when they return home against South Dakota at 7 p.m. Tuesday.