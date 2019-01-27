After watching Oklahoma romp to an 86-55 win over Vanderbilt in Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Baylor coach Scott Drew sought advice from his younger brother.
Scott Drew hoped Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew’s team would wear out the Sooners. Instead, the Commodores committed 22 turnovers in Oklahoma’s lopsided win in Norman.
“He said don’t do what they did,” Scott Drew said. “All I asked him for was a triple overtime game, so we didn’t get that.”
Riding a season-best four-game winning streak, Scott hopes to avoid becoming the second Drew to lose to the Sooners in three days when they play at 8 p.m. Monday at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.
The Bears (13-6, 4-2) would like to handle the ball as well as they did in Saturday’s 73-68 win over Alabama when they tied their season low with eight turnovers. That will be a key against the Sooners (15-5, 3-4) who have become a much better defensive team this season on the heels of last year’s offensive oriented squad that featured freshman point guard Trae Young, who is now playing for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.
“Defensively they’re night and day from the standpoint that last year they were an offensive juggernaut, so explosive,” Scott Drew said. “This year they’re very good offensively, but it’s a top 12 defense in the nation. They really get after it on the defensive end, they compete, and don’t give you anything easy.”
The Sooners are much like Baylor in that coach Lon Kruger has developed a strong rebounding team with a deep bench. The Bears lead the Big 12 with a plus-6.5 rebounding margin while Oklahoma is fourth with a plus-3.8 rebounding margin.
Oklahoma guard Christian James is averaging a team-high 16.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while forward Brady Manek is second on the squad in both categories by averaging 11.5 points and 6.8 rebounds. Forward Kristian Doolittle and guards Miles Reynolds and Aaron Calixte are all averaging eight or more points per game. Freshman guard Jamal Bieniemy has been a defensive spark plug with a team-high 29 steals in 20 games.
“With Oklahoma, they switch a lot and they’re aggressive in the passing lanes, and they try to keep the ball on the side, and that contributes to you turning the ball over,” Drew said. “With us, we’ve been able to take care of the basketball for the most part in these games we’ve won. So hopefully we can take care of the ball and not put them in transition.”
The Bears have stunned the country by going 4-1 since center Tristan Clark went out with a season-ending knee injury. After Saturday’s win over Alabama, Clark tweeted: “My coaching record is 4-1 with wins over Big 12 and SEC teams at 19 years old. Coach of the year?”
Drew got a laugh out of Clark’s tweet, saying “Yeah, he’s up for Big 12 coach of the year. We need him playing next year, but right now I hope he wins that award.”
While the Bears would certainly prefer still having Clark’s presence in the paint instead of on the bench, he’s done his best to keep his teammates motivated while giving Freddie Gillespie and Flo Thamba valuable tips on playing inside.
“Tristan’s had great energy, great attitude,” said Baylor senior guard King McClure. “I think he’s been a huge part to our success, just bringing energy to the bench and cheering our success, and helping out Freddie and Flo, giving them tips and pointers here and there. In practice being like Coach Drew’s little assistant coach. So I think doing what he’s doing despite the circumstances is huge, and I’m proud of him for what he’s overcome.”
Since Clark’s injury, the Bears have become more of a perimeter-oriented team that features a three-guard starting lineup with seniors Makai Mason and King and freshman Jared Butler. They began their four-game winning streak by draining 15 of 25 3-pointers in a 73-69 win at Oklahoma State before hitting 11 of 29 treys in a 73-62 win over then-No. 8 Texas Tech.
But Baylor is proving that it doesn’t have to be hot from long range to win. In wins over West Virginia and Alabama, the Bears hit a combined 14 of 49 3-pointers. But they controlled the boards in both games by a 45-35 margin in an 85-73 win over West Virginia before winning the rebounding battle by a 35-31 margin against the Crimson Tide.
Sophomore forward Mark Vital is Baylor’s best rebounder with 7.3 per game, but sophomore forward Mario Kegler is making a bigger impact by averaging 17.5 points and seven rebounds in the last two games. Drew has alternated Thamba and Gillespie inside with solid results.
“The more games we have under our belt without Tristan, the more confident people get,” McClure said. “We’re starting to figure out that guys can really play and are really talented. When you believe in yourself, and your teammates believe, it’s great what you can really do.”
This will mark the third straight week the Bears have played a Saturday game at the Ferrell Center before a quick turnaround for a Monday road game. After beating Oklahoma State and West Virginia in late night Monday road games, the Bears hope to have the same success against the Sooners.
“Just the familiarity is helpful,” Drew said. “It’s always tough on that one day prep on that Sunday to get everything in. Players would rather play games than have to prepare, so they probably like it. Coaches hate it because you don’t want to miss anything.”