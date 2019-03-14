KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Iowa State might not have taken the whole city of Ames to the Big 12 tournament, but it sure looked liked it.
When the Cyclones looked up into the stands at the Sprint Center on Thursday morning, they saw Hilton Coliseum South. Inspired by their hordes of fans, the Cyclones looked like the offensive juggernaut they’re capable of being.
With Talen Horton-Tucker amassing 21 points and Marial Shayok hitting 18, the Cyclones made quick work of Baylor with an 83-66 win in the Big 12 tournament opener.
The fourth-seeded Bears (19-13) are considered a lock to make the NCAA tournament, but the last thing they wanted was to go in with four straight losses, including losses to Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Kansas to end the regular season. The 68-team field will be announced at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
The Cyclones (21-11) came into the game with a three-game losing streak of their own, but they broke out of it in a big way. After the Bears beat them twice in the regular season, they buried 13 of 25 3-pointers and repeatedly beat Baylor down the floor for transition points.
Horton-Tucker got off to a hot start and finished five of nine from 3-point range while Shayok heated up as the game progressed to hit four of seven beyond the arc.
The Iowa State fans gave the Cyclones a huge ovation when coach Steve Prohm pulled the starters with an 80-60 lead with 2:17 remaining.
With Makai Mason back in the lineup after missing the regular season finale with a bruised right toe, the Bears got off to a good start behind the senior guard’s three 3-pointers in the early minutes.
Mason’s inspiration carried the Bears through most of the first half. But when the Cyclones went on a 12-3 run to close the first half before opening the second half with a 12-6 run, their 50-34 cushion was too much for the Bears to overcome.