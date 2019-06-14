Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers has been suspended by the NFL for the first game of the 2019 season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
Gathers will still be able to participate in all offseason and preseason activities leading up to the suspension, the Cowboys announced Friday. He was arrested last September on a drug paraphernalia charge, and agreed to a deal in March that knocked the charge to a Class C misdemeanor.
Gathers was an all-conference basketball player at Baylor who declared for the 2016 NFL Draft, despite not having played football since middle school. He is currently fourth on the Cowboys’ tight end depth chart.