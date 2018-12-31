Baylor sophomore forward Tristan Clark has been named Big 12 men's basketball player of the week.
Clark collected 17 points with a season-high 12 rebounds along with five blocked shots in Baylor's 84-44 win over New Orleans on Saturday at the Ferrell Center. Clark hit eight of nine field goals and leads the nation with a 78.0 shooting percentage.
Kansas' Devon Dotson was named Big 12 newcomer of the week after scoring 15 points with four assists and three steals in an 87-63 win over Eastern Michigan.
Baylor (8-4) opens Big 12 play against TCU at 3 p.m. Saturday in Fort Worth.