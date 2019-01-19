Louisiana has been very good to Baylor with stars like Tweety Carter, LaceDarius Dunn and Rico Gathers making a major impact for past teams.
Freshman guard Jared Butler is the Bears’ latest jewel from the Bayou State.
Butler played like a senior against No. 8 Texas Tech, amassing 19 points, five assists and three steals to lead the Bears to a 73-62 win before a raucous crowd of 9,018 Saturday night at the Ferrell Center.
With their second win this week following Monday’s 73-69 road win over Oklahoma State, the Bears (11-6, 3-2) stand just a half-game behind Kansas, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Kansas State, which are all tied for first at 4-2 in the Big 12 standings.
That’s a considerable achievement after losing starting center Tristan Clark, who will undergo knee surgery on Jan. 31.
“Coach (Scott) Drew has done a great job, he has reinvented their team with an injury to one of the best players in the Big 12,” said Texas Tech coach Chris Beard. “That’s what good teams and good coaches do. Today they beat us with the 3-point shot, we turned the ball over too much, and they outrebounded us.”
After Clark went down, Butler has stepped into the starting lineup for the last three games and hit 14 points in a loss to Kansas and 16 against Oklahoma State before delivering his marquee performance against the Red Raiders, who dropped to 15-3 overall with their second straight loss.
“Being put in a role when one of the big parts of our team goes down, I felt a need of better play of mine,” Butler said. “Also me being a freshman, you have to get in a groove and the game slows down for you as the season goes on. I’m enjoying it, I’m loving playing with these guys.”
Like Gathers and Carter, Butler is from Reserve, La. Now a tight end with the Dallas Cowboys, Gathers was back at the Ferrell Center to cheer Butler on and joined the celebration in the Baylor locker room.
“Rico fired me up at the end in the locker room,” Butler said. “It’s fun seeing him. He’s a character, a great guy.”
The addition of Butler gives the Bears a three-guard starting lineup as he joins seniors Makai Mason and King McClure. With Clark out of the picture for the rest of the season, the Bears are having to rely more heavily on 3-point shooting as they hit 11 of 29 against the Red Raiders after hitting 15 of 25 against Oklahoma State.
“Our team has changed obviously,” Drew said. “We’re not an inside first team now. We’re more in transition and in space with the three guards. They’ve done a good job in helping each other get good looks. One thing I love about our guys is no matter who’s been on the court, we’ve played as a team and we’ve played hard. And if you do that, you give yourself a chance to win.”
In the opening six minutes, it appeared the Red Raiders would win easily as they hit six of the first eight shots to jump out to a 16-4 lead.
‘We gave them a couple of wide-open 3’s early and they kind of got into rhythm,” said Mason, who finished with 16 points. “We had to shut those down a little bit, so that was a big thing. I just know our man (defense) was not good. I think we were switching back and forth early and then we went strictly zone.”
But the Bears began crawling back as McClure drained a pair of 3-pointers and Mason nailed three treys. After Butler hit a 3-pointer, Mark Vital drove for a basket to tie the game at 29.
Butler put the Bears on top when he sliced inside for a basket before Freddie Gillespie hit an outside shot to push Baylor’s lead to 33-29 with 1:22 left in the first half.
Butler really took command to start the second half as he scored Baylor’s first eight points on three field goals and a pair of free throws to open up a 41-33 lead.
“I thought he was fearless, played with courage, looked like he was having a lot of fun out there,” Beard said.
Butler continued to deliver as he stole the ball and passed to Mario Kegler for a layup before finding Kegler again as the Bears stretched their lead to 55-42 with 8:13 remaining.
But the Red Raiders had one last surge of energy left in them as they reeled off 11 straight points. Brandone Francis’ drive for a basket and free throw cut Baylor’s lead to 55-53 with 5:49 remaining.
But Butler came up big again as he buried a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. He then drove for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play to push the Bears to a 61-53 lead with 3:46 remaining.
“You feel when he’s got the ball that he’s going to make a winning play,” Drew said. “Sometimes he has too much confidence in himself. He threw me the ball, and I’m not on the court. But he comes right back and he makes a great play right after, which you love.”
The Red Raiders cut Baylor’s lead to 65-60 on Jarrett Culver’s drive to the basket. But Francis was called for a flagrant foul when he tried to stop Gillespie near the basket.
Gillespie nailed both free throws with 1:55 remaining, and the flagrant foul gave the Bears possession of the ball. Mason drew a foul and hit both free throws to give the Bears a 69-60 lead.
“We just kept our composure, honestly,” Mason said. “We knew they were going to go on a run. It’s the Big 12 and everybody’s going to make a run. We just had to weather the storm there. Jared made a couple of big plays and we got some rebounds and stops, and we were able to push it back to a double-digit game.”
The Bears finished 14 of 16 from the line and committed just 13 turnovers while forcing the Red Raiders to commit 17 turnovers. The win was Baylor’s second straight over the Red Raiders at the Ferrell Center following last year’s 59-57 win when Texas Tech was ranked No. 7 nationally.
“We’ve had a lot of Top 25 wins in the last few years,” Drew said. “The big credit, the big assist goes to the fans. At the end of the day, their energy and their support give us opportunities to be successful. They deserve as much credit as the players do.”
Now the Bears will make a quick turnaround and face West Virginia on Monday night in Morgantown. The Mountaineers stunned the Jayhawks, 65-64, on Saturday.
BEAR FACTS – A banner was unveiled at the Ferrell Center in honor of the Immortal 10, commemorating those who died in a bus crash carrying Baylor basketball players, coaches and fans in 1927 in Round Rock. The Baylor players also wore jerseys honoring the Immortal 10.