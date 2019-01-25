Jared Butler was set to play point guard at Alabama this season, but that all changed when Kira Lewis joined the Crimson Tide at the last minute.
A five-star prospect, Lewis graduated a year early from Hazel Green (Ala.) High School, just in time to join the Crimson Tide.
Already enrolled at Alabama last summer, Butler got his release in late August and transferred to Baylor. An NCAA waiver granted Butler the right to play immediately this season.
Now the two freshman point guards will face off against each other when the Bears host the Crimson Tide at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Baylor coach Scott Drew was glad Alabama was on board with granting Butler his release.
“(Alabama coach) Avery Johnson was tremendous, Alabama was tremendous, and it worked out as a blessing for us obviously,” Drew said. “I know Jared will be pretty excited about this game, just from the standpoint he knows everybody at Alabama and has nothing but good feelings toward them.”
Drew had already recruited Butler out of Riverside Academy in Reserve, La., so he knew he possessed the scoring and playmaking skills that would translate to the college level.
After coming off the bench for most of this season, Butler moved into the starting lineup after center Tristan Clark went out with a season-ending knee injury.
Since becoming a starter in the last four games, Butler has averaged 14.3 points and 3.7 assists while hitting 12 of 27 3-pointers. He’s been instrumental in the Bears’ three-game winning streak as they’ve improved to 12-6 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12.
Butler was unavailable for comment on Friday, but Drew said he’s given him a few insights on the Crimson Tide, which is 12-6 overall and 3-3 in the SEC.
“He had some thoughts and ideas, so that’s a good thing,” Drew said. “What you love about Jared is he’s a very mature person for his age and he doesn’t mind complimenting people. You love to hear that, meaning he’ll talk about the positives of their players rather than some players who are like ‘Hey, he’s no good.’”
Drew didn’t need a scouting report from Butler to see Lewis has made a major impact for Alabama.
Lewis leads the Crimson Tide with a 13.8 scoring average while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range and dealing out 2.6 assists per game.
“Kira is somebody we recruited, he’s been on campus, great young man, great family, very talented player,” Drew said. “A lot of people think he’s the fastest player with the ball in college basketball from end line to end line. So what’s different is a lot of times if you have that speed and athleticism, you can’t shoot it, and he’s somebody that can shoot it as well.”
While Lewis can shoot outside and drive to the basket, guard John Petty has been the Crimson Tide’s most prolific 3-point shooter as he’s nailed 40 of 105 while averaging 12.2 points.
Senior forward Donta Hall is a force in the middle as he’s averaged 11.3 points and a team-high 9.1 rebounds. Drew compares him to Baylor forward Mark Vital, who is averaging a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game.
“He’s very similar to Mark in a lot of areas from the standpoint both of them have great motors,” Drew said. “Both of them are low maintenance, and what I mean by low maintenance is going into the game you know what you’re going to get, you don’t have to run a million plays. At the end of the day, he’s probably getting a double-double if they run a play to him or not.”
Baylor and Alabama have played five common opponents this season, and the Crimson Tide have won all of those games over Mississippi, Arizona, Wichita State, SFA and Southern. In contrast, the Bears have gone 2-3 against those teams with wins over Arizona and Southern and losses to Wichita State, SFA and Mississippi.
The Crimson Tide is coming off an impressive 74-53 blowout of No. 20 Mississippi on Tuesday night as Petty drained three of six 3-pointers and scored 15 points while Hall recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
“I think they defend pretty well to start off, but they’re also a very athletic team,” said Baylor guard Makai Mason. “They get out in transition well, so that’s something we’re going to have to focus on. Once they get in transition, they get easy buckets. They’re tough to stop once they get that going.”
The Bears were 4-0 in the SEC/Big 12 challenge before dropping an 81-60 decision to Florida last season in Gainesville. Alabama is 2-0 in the challenge, including an 80-73 win over Oklahoma last year in Tuscaloosa.
“It’s a great opportunity exposure-wise for both of our leagues,” Drew said. “ESPN does a great job in really providing the SEC and the Big 12 with owning the day and it’s a great opportunity for both of our leagues RPI-wise to improve because if you win, it’s a good win. And if you lose, it’s not a bad loss. So there’s really no downside to it.”