Growing up in Louisiana’s bayou country, Jared Butler was a basketball-loving kid who became enamored with a local high school star named Tweety Carter.
When Carter scored 74 points for Reserve Christian School in a December 2005 game, Butler was in the crowd going crazy and watching with slack-jawed disbelief just like everyone else.
“The crowd was packed and the atmosphere was like (Kansas) Allen Fieldhouse,” Butler said. “It was alive. I’m just watching it and trying to take it all in.”
Butler had no idea then that he’d someday play for Tim Byrd, the same high school coach who mentored Carter. He’d continue to follow in his footsteps and play point guard for Baylor where Carter starred for four seasons and led the Bears to the Elite Eight in 2010.
With their high school and Baylor connections, Butler and Carter have become good friends who often text each other. Now 32 years old, Carter has most recently played pro basketball in Greece but keeps an eye on his alma mater and the point guard who grew up on the same turf in Louisiana.
“Since I got here, he’s been such a great mentor,” Butler said. “He’s texted me every game and when he’s been here he’s helped me out.”
Like Carter did more than a decade ago, Butler is making tremendous contributions as a Baylor freshman, averaging 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists. With senior guards Makai Mason and King McClure battling injuries, Baylor has needed a big year from Butler to reach the NCAA tournament against Syracuse on Thursday night in Salt Lake City.
“Especially with Makai missing games, Jared has had to step up and take on a bigger role,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Because of that, I think it’s put him in a much better position to be successful. Coming from a program that played elite talent and is used to winning and he’s used to being coached, it’s made it easier for his adjustment.”
By the time Butler began playing for the Riverside Academy varsity as an eighth grader, he was well versed in Carter’s exploits. Carter had begun playing varsity basketball as a seventh grader and finished his prep career in 2006 as the nation’s all-time leading scorer with a mind boggling 7,457 points.
“I liked the way he could shoot the ball,” Butler said. “He could come from half-court and just pull it. He was a leader, too and you could tell his teammates would feed off his energy, and I liked that a lot. I like when a guy can make his impact on the whole team and do things that they might not think they can do.”
Byrd knew talent when he saw it and thought Butler could become a future star. Even in junior high, Butler’s instincts and basketball knowledge were way ahead of most of his peers.
“In sixth grade, Jared was already an exceptional player but was very small,” Byrd said. “When he came to us he was about 5-8 and had a huge growth spurt around his ninth grade year. In eighth grade, he was one of the few kids who really understood the game. I remember a college coach saw him and commented on how good he was coming off the pick and roll and how he could throw a pocket pass.”
Butler helped Riverside Academy win a state championship as an eighth grader in 2014, and would help the program win two more state titles before he graduated in 2018. By his ninth grade year, he already received his first college scholarship offer.
“When I got my first scholarship offer my freshman year from Tulane, it was kind of surreal,” Butler said. “I was really just playing for fun. But getting that scholarship offer, I was like I need to take it seriously. I knew I had to pay for college, so that was a big thing to help my parents out.”
Competing against older guys was no problem for Butler since he grew up playing against his older brother, Richard, and his friends at the family home in LaPlace, La. But it took a while before the older boys would let Jared into their pick-up games.
“Most of the time they wouldn’t let me play and I would get mad and cry and run back inside,” Butler said. “My dad would be like ‘Are you going to sit here and watch TV with me or are you going to go back out there?’ I would go back out there and wait my turn. They noticed I was pretty good, so sometimes they would let me play.”
During both his junior and senior years, Butler earned all-state recognition and was named the New Orleans Times-Picayune player of the year after averaging 27.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists as a senior.
A top 100 national recruit, Byrd could understand why Butler was in such demand by college coaches. Standing 6-3, he had the whole package for a point guard: High intelligence and leadership qualities, great passing skills, the ability to take the ball to the basket, and enough range to be a 3-point shooting threat.
“He’s an elite passer and ball handler and has a high basketball IQ,” Byrd said. “Between his eighth and ninth grade years, he eliminated bad passes and also became a really good shooter. He kept improving his game as he went along, and has always been confident and fearless. Jared lived for the big moments.”
Drew and his staff recruited Butler hard, but he signed with Alabama and enrolled in classes in the summer of 2018. But after five-star point guard Kira Lewis graduated a year early from Hazel Green (Ala.) High School to enroll at Alabama last summer, Butler got his release in late August and transferred to Baylor.
Ironically, the Bears faced the Crimson Tide on Jan. 26, taking a 73-68 win as Butler collected nine points and five assists. It was an emotional day for Butler to see coach Avery Johnson and his former teammates.
"I teared up pregame thinking about all the emotions I felt leaving Alabama," Butler said. "They’re great people."
Though it was a tough decision for Butler to leave Alabama, he knew he’d love the family atmosphere Drew and his staff have created at Baylor. For years, he’s kept a picture on his cell phone that he took with Drew at a Riverside Academy game when he came to Louisiana to see power forward Rico Gathers play in high school before he starred for Baylor from 2012-16.
“I had a chubby face and everything,” Butler said.
When he enrolled at Baylor last August, Butler was already way behind and had to catch up to learn Drew’s system. But he found it easy to bond with his new teammates and soaked in everything he could from the knowledge of the veteran guards.
“I didn’t know he was going to be that good, but he’s like a little brother,” McClure said. “One thing about him is he listens. He doesn’t think he’s too good to ask for advice or come to me if he needs something. The door is always open. A lot of guys if they get a little bit of success they don’t really want to listen to people. They think ‘Why am I listening to you, I think I’m just as good as you.’ But he’s not one of those people.”
It’s no surprise to Byrd that Butler has so willingly soaked in the advice of Baylor’s coaching staff and veterans like Mason and McClure.
“I coached him really hard, and he never disrespected me,” Byrd said. “He always had good body language and an even keel.”
With Mason out with an ankle injury, Butler started Baylor’s season opener against Texas Southern. But he struggled as he hit just one of six shots and committed three turnovers in a dismal 72-69 loss.
During the next 13 games, Butler came off the bench and delivered three double-digit scoring performances, including 22 points against Prairie View A&M.
But after forward Tristan Clark went out with a season-ending knee injury in early January, Butler took on a bigger role when he moved into Baylor’s starting lineup. The Bears transformed into a guard fueled transition-oriented team that beat the odds by reaching the NCAA tournament.
As injuries have forced his teammates to drift in and out of the lineup, Butler has played with remarkable consistency for a freshman as he’s averaged 12.9 points and 3.4 assists while shooting 40.9 percent (45 of 110) from 3-range in the last 18 games as a starter.
He delivered his biggest game at one of the nation’s toughest venues as he erupted for 31 points in a 78-70 loss to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in the regular season finale on March 9. With Mason sitting out with a toe injury, the Bears needed Butler to step up and he did in a big way.
“It was fun and the atmosphere was crazy,” Butler said. “A lot of people were like 'nobody wins at Kansas.' This was my first try, and I wanted to win on my first try. That was my main goal. We didn’t end up getting the win but I really wanted it.”
Though Butler has handled it better than most, one of the hardest things for a freshman is playing with consistency from game to game. After his explosion against the Jayhawks, Butler struggled in Baylor’s 83-66 Big 12 tournament-opening loss to Iowa State as he hit just two of nine shots and finished with four points and two assists.
But Butler learned a valuable lesson: The more coaches know about you, the better they’re going to scout you.
“You could tell on certain plays they knew the ball screen was coming or they would send force help,” Butler said. “They did a great job. What I did in the Kansas game is what I need to think about in every game. Just try to bottle up that energy. But it’s hard because teams are keying on you when you have such a big game like that. You get scouted real well.”
Butler is thankful that he has mentors like McClure and Mason to teach him the ropes. In a college basketball climate where many players leave before their senior year, young point guards don’t always have the luxury of learning from older players.
They’ve helped Butler stay on an even keel as the Bears have gone through the ups and downs of their 19-13 season.
“They’re great leaders,” Butler said. “They’re very selfless, humble and passionate, and that’s some of the things I love about them. They’re playing just as hard as I am because they want to win as much as I do. I learned how to keep my head when we go through losses. It’s not the end of the world, they tell me that a lot.”
Some of Butler’s best games have come when he and Mason are both playing point guard because the veteran has taken a lot of the pressure off him.
“Just being another point guard, he knows how to create shots for others,” Butler said. “He draws so much attention and that leaves a lot of open shots for me. The majority of times, that’s why I play so well. I learned a lot from his experience. He does a great job of making certain plays in certain situations.”
For a college freshman, Butler has played with tremendous poise that belies his youth. Even during interviews, he comes across more like a fifth-year senior instead of a kid less than a year out of high school.
“He had been playing varsity basketball since eighth grade and has been interviewed since then,” Byrd said. “He has been at this a long time, and is very unique and mature for his age. He’s got a lot of wisdom for his age that makes him different from a lot of 17 or 18 year-olds. He's very smart in the classroom and has a high basketball IQ.”
Butler hopes to lead Baylor on a memorable run through the NCAA tournament and set the stage for more success in future seasons. If he can leave a legacy like Carter did at Baylor, he could consider his college career a great success.
“One of my goals has been to make an impact early and make the NCAA tournament, and I think I helped my team a lot this year,” Butler said. “I think Coach Drew has gained a lot of trust in me over the course of the year and I’m thankful to be here at such a great place. But I can’t relax and say I had a great freshman year, so I’m going to have a good sophomore year. I have to put in more work than I did and have a good mentality and a selfless attitude, and try to make the most out of each season.”