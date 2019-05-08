Baylor announced the signings of a pair of men's basketball transfers Wednesday night: Presbyterian College guard Adam Flagler and UNLV forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua.
Both players committed to Baylor on Monday and will have three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2019-20 due to NCAA transfer rules.
The 6-3 Flagler led the Blue Hose in scoring as a freshman with 15.9 points per game and shot 38.5 from 3-point range (108-of-280). The 6-8 Tchatchoua averaged 3.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 13.3 minutes per game as a freshman for UNLV.
"Jonathan and Adam are perfect fits at Baylor University,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “They are great students, tremendous athletes and great teammates, but most importantly they’re high-character young men. We are blessed to have them joining the Baylor basketball family.”